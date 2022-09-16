Is Dying to Win on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Jeff Hare, ‘Dying to Win,’ AKA ‘Framed for Murder,’ is a sports thriller movie about Jesse, a gold medal gymnast. The athlete’s time away from the limelight comes to an abrupt halt when she discovers the dead bodies of her mother and stepfather in the family estate. Given the apparent murder of her parents, Jesse is thrust into the limelight and must bear the burden of fame once more. The amount of speculations and accusations that her popularity chips away at Jesse bit by bit while the identity of the killer remains hidden.

Starring Mia Dinoto, Jacob Taylor, Marianne Lu, and Derek S. Orr, the movie presents the ugly side of fame through a captivating story. The thrilling nature of unfolding events keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. We are sure that the movie’s premise has captured your interest, and we are here to tell you how you can watch the film!

What is Dying to Win About?

‘Dying to Win’ revolves around Jesse, a gold medal gymnast who one day discovers the dead bodies of her mother and stepfather in the family home. Catapulted into the public’s eye, Jesse must veer through the storm of speculations and rumors that come with her newfound fame. All the while, the identity of the person behind the murder of her parents keeps her awake at night. Is it someone she knows, and is there any truth in the speculations? If you are interested in watching the film, here’s how you can do it!

Is Dying to Win on Netflix?

No, ‘Dying to Win’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer similar movies like ‘Bruised‘ and ‘Icarus.’ Both movies present a captivating combination of thrillers and sports that are sure to make the fans of the genre pretty happy.

Is Dying to Win on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Dying to Win’ on Hulu Live TV, which allows users to watch Lifetime movies here. Regular Hulu subscribers can instead watch ‘I, Tonya.‘ Starring Margot Robbie, the movie tells the thrilling story of Tonya Harding as her path to fame becomes obstructed due to the machinations of her ex-husband.

Is Dying to Win on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Dying to Win’ on its platform. Instead, members can take advantage of their subscription to watch some excellent alternatives such as ‘The Fighter.’ The film revolves around brothers Micky Ward and Dicky Eklund as they make their way to the top of the field of boxing.

Is Dying to Win on HBO Max?

While ‘Dying to Win’ is not available on HBO Max, its vast media library certainly does not lack options. For those intrigued by the premise of the Jeff Haredirectorial, we recommend ‘Point Break‘ and ‘Pawn Sacrifice.’ Fans of the sports genre who like a little bit of mystery and thrill in their movies are sure to enjoy these movies.

Where to Watch Dying to Win Online?

As of writing, you can stream ‘Dying to Win’ on Philo and DirecTV.

How to Stream Dying to Win for Free?

Philo offers a 7-day free trial which can be used to watch ‘Dying to Win.’ Alternatively, you can use DirecTV’s offer of a 5-day long trial to watch the movie at no cost. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying relevant channels helps those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite films.

