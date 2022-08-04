Is Easter Sunday on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, ‘Easter Sunday’ is a comedy film that follows Joseph “Joe” Valencia. On the day of the titular celebration, Joe and his adopted son Junior Valencia travel to spend the holiday with Joe’s extended Filipino American family. As a struggling actor and comedian, Joe’s day does not seem to be going in the best direction. However, fate has further chaos in store for the comedian as the family members collide with each other.

Starring Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, and Lydia Gaston, the comedy movie is the first ever Hollywood movie with an all-Filipino cast. The story’s hilarious storyline and relatable elements have contributed to its popularity. Many fans have expressed their appreciation for the Filipino American representation provided by the movie for the community. If you cannot wait to check the film for yourself, then here’s how you can do it!

What is Easter Sunday About?

‘Easter Sunday’ follows the chaotically heartwarming family of Joseph “Joe” Valencia, a struggling actor and comedian. On the day of Easter, Joe and his son Junior Valencia travel to visit the father’s family to celebrate the holiday. As the day goes on, things keep getting more and more bizarre. While Joe’s mother and aunt continue their long-standing rivalry, other members of his family might be involved with dangerous people. For those who want to know how to check out the movie, we have your back!

Is Easter Sunday on Netflix?

No, ‘Easter Sunday’ is not available on Netflix. However, the platform does offer similar movies like ‘August: Osage County.’ Starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, the film revolves around the Weston family as they gather together after the death of Beverly Weston, the family patriarch.

Is Easter Sunday on Hulu?

Hulu does not offer ‘Easter Sunday’ as a part of its regular offerings. Instead, subscribers can check out other movies within the genre, such as ‘The Descendants‘ and ‘Parasite.’ The films explore several aspects of familial dynamics through an entertaining story.

Is Easter Sunday on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not have ‘Easter Sunday,’ its media library does have some excellent alternatives. For those looking for a movie similar to the Jo Koy starrer, we recommend ‘The Squid And The Whale.’ It explores the life of the Berkman family, where the parents are divorcing and their teenage sons are forced to pick sides. This ultimately leads to a heart-touching and entertaining journey that you are sure to enjoy.

Is Easter Sunday on HBO Max?

Though HBO Max does not host ‘Easter Sunday,’ do not let that disappoint you. For similar films on the platform, check out ‘This is Where I Leave You‘ and ‘Shiva Baby.’ Both films take place during family gatherings that take place in during a Jewish funeral service and lead to comedic and chaotic situations.

Where to Watch Easter Sunday Online?

As of writing, ‘Easter Sunday’ is not available on any online platforms. However, you can watch the comedy film in your nearest theatres. You can book your tickets for the Jay Chandrasekhar directorial here.

How to Stream Easter Sunday for Free?

Since ‘Easter Sunday’ is not available on any digital platform, one cannot watch it for free online. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the film. Paying relevant platforms helps show your support for those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite movies.

