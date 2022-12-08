Is Emancipation on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by the true story of an African-American slave named Gordon (named Peter in the movie), ‘Emancipation’ is a historical slave film that follows the enslaved Peter who manages to run away from his plantation while the owners chase him through the swamps of Louisiana to kill him. Will Smith proves his unquestionable acting prowess by embodying Peter in this Antoine Fuqua directorial, alongside a group of other talented actors and actresses, including Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Ronnie Gene Blevins, and Aaron Moten.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened up to mixed reviews from critics with many of them praising Will Smith’s outstanding onscreen performance. The movie’s dramatization of slavery back in the 1860s works as an eye-opener while the chase between Peter and the plantation owners makes for a thrilling watch. If you are a fan of Will Smith or are intrigued by all that you’ve heard about the movie so far, you must be eager to learn more about it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Emancipation About?

Set in the 1860s, the story is about an enslaved man named Peter who escapes from the plantation and the owners, in order to get back to his beloved family. He embarks on a torturous journey across the Louisiana swamps while being hunted by the owners and their blood-thirsty dogs. Hoping to get a taste of freedom, will Peter be able to outsmart the hunters and survive? Well, to find that out, you will have to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Emancipation on Netflix?

No, ‘Emancipation’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, thanks to the massive catalog of the streaming giant, you can choose to watch other alternatives, such as ‘Mudbound‘ and ‘First They Killed My Father.’

Is Emancipation on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Emancipation’ on its expansive platform. But the streamer more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, like ‘The Keeping Room.’

Is Emancipation on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers are likely to get disappointed as it is not included in the streaming giant’s library of content. Instead, you can choose to watch similar movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Union Bound,’ ‘Copperhead,’ and ‘Rising Free.’

Is Emancipation on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Emancipation’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, don’t let it stop you from making the most of your subscription as HBO Max houses some excellent alternatives, including ‘12 Years A Slave‘ and ‘Harriet.’

Where to Watch Emancipation Online?

‘Emancipation’ has been released in select theatres and on Apple TV+’s official website. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to watch the thriller drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you wish to watch the enthralling chase on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Emancipation For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ grants free access to its content for the first seven days to its new subscribers. So, you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Emancipation’ free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

