Is Encanto on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu or Prime?

A heartwarming musical fantasy family film, ‘Encanto’ is a visual treat and will keep you mesmerized until the very end. The movie showcases the themes of understanding and togetherness as it focuses on Mirabel Madrigal and her journey to the realization that family is the most powerful magic of all. Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith, the animated movie features expert voice actors like Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and María Cecilia Botero. All in all, ‘Encanto’ is a movie worth experiencing with your loved ones. So, if you plan to be a part of the Madrigals’ magical journey and want to watch the film, here’s how you can do that!

What Is Encanto About?

‘Encanto’ tells the story of the Madrigal family as they escape conquerors and build a house in a beautiful village. Owing to the house and an enchanted candle, the Madrigal kids begin acquiring special powers once they reach a certain age. Isabela receives the power to make flowers appear, Luisa gets the power of super strength, and Bruno is gifted with the ability to see the future. As for Antonio, he can speak to animals.

But young Mirabel finds herself without any special powers, much to her dismay. Although the lack of power saddens the young girl, she soon finds cracks appearing around the house while the candle almost gets blown out. With a determination to solve the mystery and save the magic, Mirabel then embarks on a fascinating journey that forces her to confront the fears deep within her. Ultimately, the solution lies in a strong familial bond, and the Madrigals realize that family is the real magic of life. Now let us go through all the ways one can watch the movie!

Is Encanto on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix’s impressive collection of movies and shows does not include ‘Encanto.’ However, if you’re in the mood for some quality family movies, we recommend watching ‘Klaus‘ and ‘Angela’s Christmas 2.’

Is Encanto on Hulu?

No, ‘Encanto’ is not a part of Hulu’s massive catalog and cannot be accessed through the streaming service. However, if you’re subscribed to Hulu and want to watch some heartwarming animated movies, we recommend checking out ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,’ ‘Happy Feet,’ and ‘The Croods: A New Age.’

Is Encanto on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Encanto’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, if you own a subscription to the service, you can access movies like ‘Clifford’s Really Big Movie‘ and ‘Tad: The Lost Explorer.’

Is Encanto on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, subscribers to HBO Max will not be able to stream ‘Encanto.’ However, the platform is home to several other mesmerizing movies like ‘The Iron Giant‘ and ‘Spies In Disguise.’

Is Encanto on Disney+?

Presently, ‘Encanto’ is not available on Disney+. But as per reports, it will arrive on the streamer on December 24, 2021, a month after its theatrical release. So, we recommend you regularly check the official website. But in the meantime, you can spend some quality family time watching movies like ‘Soul,’ ‘Ratatouille,’ and ‘Up.’

Where to Watch Encanto Online?

‘Encanto’ is released exclusively in theatres on November 24, 2021, and will not find its way online, at least for some time. Thus, to catch the excellent family movie, you will have to attend a screening at a nearby theater. You can check the show timings and ticket prices here.

How to Stream Encanto For Free?

Since ‘Encanto’ is not available on any digital platforms, there is no way to watch the film for free. Moreover, we recommend our readers avoid using any illegal means and watch their favorite films only after paying for them.

