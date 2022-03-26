Is Encanto on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, ‘Encanto‘ is an animated fantasy movie that revolves around Mirabel Madrigal, the oddball in the amazing multigenerational Colombian family. Descended from the matriarch Alma, every member of the Madrigal family gains a magical gift on their 5th birthday. However, things take a different turn for our beloved Mirabel, who receives no magical charm. Therefore, she struggles to find her place as an ordinary member of the extraordinary family.

‘Encanto’ was nominated for Best Animated Feature in the 94th Academy Awards with its heart-touching unconventional storyline that gives a fantastical element to the real-life dynamics in a family. Lin-Manuel Miranda received an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song snd Score categories for the beautiful song ‘Dos Oruguitas.’ The phenomenal cast of Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, and many more, bring the Madrigal family to life by lending their voice talent to the cast. If you too want to watch this musical family story, here is all the information you need!

What is Encanto About?

The movie opens with Alma Madrigal and her husband Pedro fleeing their home due to armed conflicts in Colombia with their infant triplets, Julieta, Pepa, and Bruno. However, the armed men catch up to them and Pedro sacrifices himself to save his family. The magical candle that Pedro handed to Alma before his death repels the attackers and creates a sanctuary called Encanto for the survivors, surrounded by huge mountains. In the middle of the Encanto, stands a magical house named Casita as a new home to the Madrigal family.

Every child born into the Madrigal family is given a unique gift at age 5; however, Julieta’s youngest daughter Mirabel doesn’t get the special gift. Ten years later, Mirabel learns that the sentient Casita might be in danger. Even though no one believes the 15-year-old, she decides to solve the issue. Even if it means finding her long-lost uncle Bruno who no one talks about! If you can’t wait to watch this magical musical film, here is how you can do it.

Is Encanto on Netflix?

If you are looking forward to watching ‘Encanto,’ Netflix is not the place for you. However, the streaming giant does offer a similarly amazing selection of movies. We recommend you follow the Mitchell family as their road trip to drop off the quirky daughter, Katie, turns into a war against machines in ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines.’ You can also check out the multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘Vivo.’ The movie follows the adventures of a kinkajou named Vivo who travels to Florida from Cuba to honor the last wish of his recently deceased owner, Andrés Hernández.

Is Encanto on Hulu?

Hulu does not offer ‘Encanto’ as a part of its expansive video library. However, you can use your subscription to watch ‘100% Wolf.’ The animated film has a similar premise to ‘Encanto’ as Freddy Lupin — who comes from a long line of werewolves — finds himself turning into a poodle of all things! Hulu also hosts the 2019 animated black comedy movie featuring the beloved Addams family, titled ‘The Addams Family.’

Is Encanto on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Encanto’ to its users, it does have some great alternatives for you to enjoy, like ‘Clifford’s Really Big Movie.’ The movie features our favorite big red dog Clifford and his adventures after he leaves his family due to misunderstandings. We also recommend the 1998 film ‘Kirikou and the Sorceress.’ Based on West African folk tales, it follows Kirikou and his uncle on their quest to defeat the witch that killed all the other men of their village.

Is Encanto on HBO Max?

Sadly, HBO Max does not have ‘Encanto’ for its subscribers. If you are looking forward to watching similar movies, this platform will not disappoint you. You can watch ‘Early Man,’ which is set around 1 million years ago, and follows Dug as he tries to get his home back by winning a football match. We also recommend watching the musical journey of three singing chipmunks in ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks.’

Is Encanto on Disney+?

‘Encanto’ is a Disney original movie with Mirabel Madrigal joining the ranks of Disney heroines; you can watch the movie on the platform here!

Where to Watch Encanto Online?

Apart from streaming the film on Disney+, ‘Encanto’ is available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Spectrum, DirecTV, Microsoft Store, and iTunes.

How to Stream Encanto for Free?

Disney+ does not offer any free trial for viewers, so there’s no way you can stream ‘Encanto’ free of cost on any of the platforms. We also urge our readers to avoid any illegal methods to watch the movie and instead pay for relevant subscriptions in order to support the cast and crew behind the movie!

