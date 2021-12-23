Is Encanto on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

For those who love animated musical movies, ‘Encanto’ is surely a wonderful watch. Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith, the 2021 fantasy-comedy is backed by a talented voice cast that includes names like Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, and Mauro Castillo, among several others. ‘Encanto’ strongly revolves around the themes of family dynamics and having the strength to take a stand for oneself.

Through the story of a young girl named Mirabel, the movie speaks about the importance of acceptance, as well as finding your best qualities within you. The fantasy drama received mostly positive reviews due to the original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as its cultural perspective. If you wish to enjoy the film, here is everything you need to know!

What is Encanto About?

Mirabel Madrigal is a young girl born in a family where everyone has magical powers except her. This causes her to be sidelined, and no one takes her seriously when she tries to warn them about their magical family house Casita being in danger. Mirabel still resolves to find out the cause of the trouble and sets out to investigate and save Casita from falling. She also tries to seek help from her uncle Bruno, who is another vilified Madrigal due to his gift of precognition.

Mirabel’s actions cause conflicts between her and her oldest sister Isabela. Furthermore, her grandmother Alma blames her for the family’s misfortunes. But Mirabel’s warnings come true, and the house crumbles down, causing the Madrigals to lose their magic. Now, it is up to the young girl to bring the family together and rebuild the Casita to help everyone regain their magic. Thus begins Mirabel’s journey to find her courage and prove to her family that she is worthy of appreciation. Are you wondering how you can watch the film? Then what we have to share may be useful to you!

Is Encanto on Netflix?

‘Encanto’ is currently not a part of Netflix’s huge collection of movies and TV shows. Instead, subscribers can choose to watch fun animated family movies like ‘Angela’s Christmas.’

Is Encanto on Hulu?

Hulu has a vast library of movies and TV shows, but subscribers will have to look for another platform to view ‘Encanto.’ however, if you wish to watch some animated alternatives on the streamer, you can go for ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs‘ and ‘The Addams Family.’

Is Encanto on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, subscribers of the streaming giant will not be able to find ‘Encanto’ in its collection at the moment. However, if you are subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited or are planning to do so, there is a way to watch this Disney+ film. You can access Disney+ free of charge for three months if you already have a subscription, whereas new subscribers can get access for six months! To know more about this promotional offer, click here. But if you want to enjoy other animated adventure movies on Amazon Prime Video, then you can check out ‘The Stolen Princess‘ and ‘Clifford’s Really Big Movie.’

Is Encanto on HBO Max?

You won’t be able to find the animated musical on the streaming platform presently. However, you can opt for ‘The Polar Express.’ The animated musical is about a boy’s journey to the North Pole aboard a magical train. Another excellent option is ‘Early Man.’ The movie revolves around a caveman called Dug and his companion Hognob who unite their tribe.

Is Encanto on Disney+?

‘Encanto’ is a Disney original movie that first premiered in theatres across the USA on November 24, 2021. Following its theatrical run, it released on Disney+ on December 24, 2021. You can watch it right here.

Where to Watch Encanto Online?

Since ‘Encanto’ is streaming only on Disney+, it is unlikely to be available on any other digital platform. Moreover, if watching films on the big screen is your thing, you can catch the latest show in your nearby cinema hall. You can check show timings and book your tickets here.

How to Stream Encanto for Free?

At present, the only way to watch ‘Encanto’ is at a theatre near you or on Disney+, which no longer offers a free trial. Nevertheless, we advise our readers to avoid any illegal means of streaming and pay to watch the content they wish to consume.

