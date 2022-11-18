Is Enchanted on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

‘Enchanted’ is a 2007 fantasy musical movie that follows a beautiful princess named Giselle who is banished by the evil Queen Narissa, transporting her from the magical land of Andalasia to the ordinary streets of Manhattan. Directed by Kevin Lima, the rom-com film features stellar performances from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, and Idina Menzel.

Upon its release, it was well-received by critics as well as fans of different ages. Thanks to the movie’s fantastical narrative and the witty and clever dialogues, it got the praise and approval of both, children and adults. If you still haven’t gotten around to watching the film and are considering doing so, there are a few things you might want to know beforehand!

What is Enchanted About?

When Princess Giselle is banished from the fantastical land of Andalasia to the real world by Queen Narissa, she finds herself out of place and in a chaotic world, which is far from what she is used to. As she settles into the harsh environment of the ordinary world where the concept of happily ever after is almost non-existent, she falls head over heels in love with a handsome divorce lawyer named Robert Philip. Do you wish to find out if the fairy-tale love story will work in the real world? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Enchanted on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Enchanted’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it as it houses some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The School for Good and Evil‘ and ‘Nightbooks.’

Is Enchanted on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Enchanted’ on its expansive platform. But there are other alternatives you can turn to, including ‘The Lost Girls.’

Is Enchanted on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Enchanted’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you still have the option to purchase the Amy Adams-starrer. You can learn more about it by heading here! You can still make good use of your regular subscription by watching similar movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘Cinderella‘ and ‘Four Enchanted Sisters.’

Is Enchanted on HBO Max?

No, ‘Enchanted’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. Alternatively, subscribers can choose to watch similar fantasy movies that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Ella Enchanted‘ and ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles.’

Is Enchanted on Disney+?

Disney+subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘Enchanted’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can watch the 2007 movie by heading over here!

Where to Watch Enchanted Online?

Apart from Disney+, you can stream the movie on DirecTV, FuboTV, and Xfinity. Besides that, you also have the option to buy or rent the film on Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Enchanted For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ and FuboTV grant new subscribers free access to their entire library for the first seven days. Moreover, DirecTV and Xfinity offer a 5-day and 30-day trial to their new users, respectively. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Enchanted’ free of cost. Nevertheless, we request our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of resorting to illegal means to do the same.

