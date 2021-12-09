Is Encounter on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Janina Gavankar, ‘Encounter’ is a science fiction thriller movie directed and co-written by Michael Pearce. The film follows Malik Khan, a Marine Corps veteran who run from the military and goes to desperate lengths to save his children from an ominous alien invasion. As they embark on a perilous journey, the trio faces unexpected threats along the way, which force the children to leave their innocent childhood behind.

What is Encounter About?

A tale of familial conflicts and an ominous alien invasion, the Michael Pearce directorial primarily focuses on Malik Khan, a decorated Marine who is one of the few people who have been uninfected by the now-parasitical creatures that have invaded Earth. Since his sons, Jay and Bobby, live with their mother, Piya, and her new partner Dylan on a farm, Malik decides to embark on a high-stakes mission to rescue them from the inhuman threat that is taking control of the human population.

After forcibly getting custody of his children by tricking them, he embarks on a journey that unfortunately takes the trio straight into dangerous directions. Unexpected situations force Jay and Bobby to leave their innocent childhood behind and take part in the struggle against life and death. But with the aliens becoming more threatening with each passing day, how long can they survive the invasion?

Is Encounter on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of television movies and shows does not include ‘Encounter.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘Extinction.’

Is Encounter on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer-starrer on other platforms as it is currently not part of its regular offering. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Save Yourselves!’

Is Encounter on Amazon Prime?

The sci-fi thriller film is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime on December 10, 2021. So, if you wish to watch the movie from the comfort of your home, then you need a Prime subscription. People who are already subscribed to the platform can head here to watch the film.

Is Encounter on HBO Max?

The Michael Pearce directorial is not available on HBO Max. Viewers who are looking for other science fiction movies can alternatively stream ‘Cloverfield‘ or ‘Critters.’

Where to Watch Encounter Online?

‘Encounter’ is now exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime. Therefore, the film is also unavailable on video-on-demand platforms, and it’s highly unlikely that it would be accessible for rent/purchase even in the future.

How To Stream Encounter for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the film can use the aforementioned offer, but they must stream the entire movie in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

