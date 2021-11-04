Is Eternals on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Eternals’ is a superhero drama movie directed by Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland‘) that tells the story of the titular ancient alien race sent to Earth for protecting humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, it is the 26th film in the ever-expanding ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe‘ franchise.

It features an ensemble cast with the talents of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, to name a few. The film is packed with heart-racing action sequences and a narrative spanning centuries that will certainly excite fans of the genre as well as casual audiences. If you are planning to watch the movie, its streaming details should come in handy. Here’s how you can watch ‘Eternals’ online!

What is Eternals About?

‘Eternals’ follows the eponymous alien race, created by the Celestials and sent to the Earth a few thousand years ago. The Eternals are supposed to observe and guide humanity’s development into an intelligent life form. They can only intervene to protect humanity from the Deviants, an evil alien race that thrives on the destruction of planets with intelligent life. When half the Earth’s disappeared population is brought back by the Avengers, it triggers a process known as “the emergence,” leading to the return of Deviants. As a result, the Eternals who have separated long ago are forced to reunite and defend humanity.

Is Eternals on Netflix?

Netflix has a sprawling collection of entertainment titles. However, ‘Eternals’ isn’t included in Netflix’s collection. Fans of the superhero genre can instead check out ‘Freaks: You’re One of Us,’ which revolves around a cook who discovers she has superpowers that lead her into the midst of a deadly conspiracy.

Is Eternals on Amazon Prime?

‘Eternals’ hasn’t been added to Amazon Prime Video just yet. The movie is expected to become available on the service as an on-demand title in the near future. Meanwhile, you can stream ‘The Immortals,’ about a group of teenagers with special abilities who plan an ambitious heist.

Is Eternals on Hulu?

‘Eternals’ isn’t a part of Hulu’s impressive entertainment catalog. If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Logan,’ based on the Marvel Comics character Wolverine/Logan, who protects a mutant girl with abilities similar to his.

Is Eternals on HBO Max?

HBO Max boasts an incredible library filled with entertaining titles. However, the service does not hold the streaming rights to ‘Eternals.’ Alternatively, subscribers can check out ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League,’ which features the eponymous DC Comics superhero team assembling to deal with an extraterrestrial threat.

Is Eternals on Disney+?

‘Eternals’ isn’t currently streaming on Disney+ but is expected to arrive on the service sometime after its theatrical run. In the meantime, users can watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ about a rag-tag band of heroes who become the unwitting saviors of the galaxy.

Where to Watch Eternals Online?

‘Eternals’ has received an exclusive theatrical release. If you wish to catch the movie at a theater, you can check show timings and book tickets here. The film is likely to land on VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run of a minimum of 45-days. We’ll update you regarding the same once the information is available.

How to Stream Eternals For Free?

As earlier mentioned, ‘Eternals’ can only be watched at a theatre near you. Therefore, there is presently no way to stream the film for free. We advise our readers to refrain from resorting to illegal methods and encourage the use of legal ways and paying for your entertainment.

