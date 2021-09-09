‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is a musical drama film about Jamie New, a socially outcast teenager who pursues his dream to become a drag queen. The coming-of-age dramedy is directed by debutant director Jonathan Butterell. It is based on the stage play of the same name from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae, which itself is inspired by the life of Jamie New. If you wish to experience this emotionally charged and feel-good real-life story, here’s where you can watch ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ online.

What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie About?

Jamie, a sixteen-year-old teenager, struggles to fit into his surroundings. He does not have his heart set on any career path or an interest in finding a conventional career opportunity. He dreams of becoming a drag queen but struggles with bullying and anxiety. With support from his loving mother, Margaret, and caring friends, Jamie pursues his dream and firmly believes that he can become a sensation in the field of his choice. The challenges Jamie faces and the lessons the teenager learns in the process make up for the rest of the plot.

Is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Netflix?

Netflix has a spectacular collection of entertainment titles, but it currently doesn’t house ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.’ If you wish to watch something similar, we recommend ‘Alex Strangelove,’ which maps a high school student’s journey of discovering his sexual identity following an encounter with a charming gay teen.

Is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Hulu?

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ isn’t included in Hulu’s entertainment catalog. However, as an alternative, you can check out ‘Drag Kids,’ a documentary film that focuses on four preteen drag queens about to deliver the biggest performance of their lives.

Is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on Amazon Prime?

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is slated to become available on September 17, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Once it arrives, users of the service will be able to stream the movie at no additional cost.

Where to Watch Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Online?

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ has received a limited theatrical release. If you wish to watch it at a theatre, you can check show timings and book tickets here. Currently, the movie is not available on any other streaming platforms or VOD services.

How to Stream Everybody’s Talking About Jamie For Free?

If you wish to watch ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ from the comforts of your home without spending a few bucks, you can do so by signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. It is important to note that the service offers a free trial only to new subscribers. We strongly advocate paying for all the entertainment you wish to consume in any form.

