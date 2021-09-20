Is Family Guy Leaving Adult Swim? Where to Stream It?

‘Family Guy‘ is an adult animated series created by Seth MacFarlane that revolves around Peter Griffin, a clumsy, under-achieving blue-collar worker, and his family comprising his wife, Lois, their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie, and pet dog, Brian. The series first premiered in 1999, and after initial viewership struggles, grew in popularity, becoming one of the most enduring names in pop culture.

The critically acclaimed series has 8 Emmy Awards under its belt, and it is widely praised for its satirical take on American culture. Although the series airs on FOX, Adult Swim has been the home to reruns of the show’s over 360 episodes since 2003. However, after gaining cult status and dedicated fan-following on the Cartoon Network block, ‘Family Guy’ looks set to depart Adult Swim, and here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

Is Family Guy Leaving Adult Swim?

‘Family Guy’ first premiered on January 31, 1999, on Fox. After the second season, the series was initially canceled, but the renewal was announced at the last minute. However, due to the poor ratings of the third season, the series once again found itself on the chopping block.

Cartoon Network purchased the rights to air reruns of the show on its late-night, adult-oriented programming block Adult Swim. The show premiered on Adult Swim on April 20, 2003, and quickly became one of the channel’s most viewed shows.

Around the same time, the series was also released in a DVD format and sold nearly 400,000 copies in just the first month. Thanks to its impressive DVD sales and continued presence on Adult Swim, ‘Family Guy’ developed legions of fans and garnered a cult following. Thus, FOX was prompted to revive the series, and as they say, the rest is history.

Adult Swim held the streaming rights to the show until September 19, 2021. However, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and all its properties, FX Networks also began airing reruns of the show. Starting September 20, 2021, the first 19 seasons of the show have migrated to FXX while FX and Freeform also air some episodes. Adult Swim shared a heartwarming promo announcing the show’s departure, which you can check out below.

Farewell, Family Guy on Adult Swim. We will all miss you. pic.twitter.com/aUEbT2cuDu — Adult Swim Out of Context (@AdultSwimNoCon) September 19, 2021

Where to Stream Family Guy?

As per the new schedule, episodes of ‘Family Guy’ will air on FXX on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 8 pm to midnight ET and on Wednesday nights from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. If you have added FXX to your cable subscription, you can watch the episodes on your television screens by following the schedule. You may opt to watch the older episodes online on FX Now.

The first nineteen seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu. You can stream some episodes online with the help of live TV streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV. You can rent or purchase selective episodes of the show on VOD platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Spectrum, and Vudu. You can also check out new and old episodes of the show on Fox’s official website and FOX Now app.

