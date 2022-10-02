Is Family Law on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Family Law’ is a legal drama series created by Susin Nielsen that follows Abigail Bianchi, a talented yet troubled lawyer who has a run-in with the law. Following this, she is forced to reach out to her estranged father and half-siblings and work in the family law firm to get back on track. Gradually, they work on mending their relationships while navigating through different clients and situations.

The series features a stellar cast comprising Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, and Genelle Williams, along with a generous helping of family drama. So, if you’re eager to learn more about this show, we have all the details for you!

What is Family Law About?

Lawyer Abigail struggles with alcoholism, and when she ends up drunk in court, she gets suspended with permission to only work under a senior lawyer. Hesitantly, the disgraced lawyer reaches out to her estranged father, Harry Svensson, who runs his family law firm downtown Vancouver.

Now, Abigail must put aside her grudges to serve her probation and work with him and her half-siblings, Daniel and Lucy, in the familial institution. As she tries to maintain her sobriety, she gets acquainted with miscellaneous clients, and their situations make her reflect on the dynamics of her own family. Now that you’re updated with the show’s premise, here is how you can watch it.

Is Family Law on Netflix?

‘Family Law’ may not be a part of Netflix’s regular offerings, but don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives it houses. You may enjoy watching ‘The Lincoln Lawyer‘ and ‘Partner Track,’ as the latter also focuses on a lawyer trying her best to survive in a law firm.

Is Family Law on Hulu?

No, ‘Family Law’ is unavailable to watch on Hulu. However, you can stay back to watch many similar shows on the streaming giant, such as ‘Reasonable Doubt‘ and ‘The Practice.’

Is Family Law on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers would be disappointed to know that ‘Family Law’ is not a part of the streamer’s content library. Instead, you can opt for similar legal shows such as ‘Suits‘ and ‘The Firm.’ Interestingly, the latter focuses on family uniting to bring down an exploitative law firm, providing a fun contrast to ‘Family Law.’

Is Family Law on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Family Law’ is not included in HBO Max’s vast content library. Nonetheless, you can use your subscription to watch ‘All Rise,’ which shifts the focus from a legal firm to a chaotic courtroom, where lawyers, judges, and clerks work relentlessly to provide justice to the citizens.

Where to Watch Family Law Online?

‘Family Law’ is available for streaming on The CW’s official website. You can also stream the legal drama series on DirecTV and FuboTV.

How to Stream Family Law For Free?

Luckily, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to new subscribers, while FuboTV provides free access to its content for the first 7 days. Hence, you can use either of these offers to watch ‘Family Law’ without a cost. That said, we always recommend our readers not to resort to illegal methods to watch their favorite content and pay for the relevant channels instead.

