Is Fatal Attraction Movie on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Adapted from the 1980 short film titled ‘Diversion’ by James Dearden, ‘Fatal Attraction’ is a 1987 psychological thriller movie helmed by Adrian Lyne that chronicles a casual affair of a married man with an attractive woman which turns into a deadly obsession. Featuring stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer, Ellen Hamilton, and Stuart Pankin, the critics were appreciative of the movie as it became the second-highest-grossing movie of 1987. If you are yet to check out the thriller film, you must be pretty interested in knowing more about it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Fatal Attraction About?

Dan has a seemingly picture-perfect life with his wife Beth and their loving daughter. However, a casual one-night stand with a seductive Alex soon turns into something dangerous when she begins to pursue Dan and turns to obsessive stalking. When Alex comes after his family too, Dan realizes that instead of keeping his affair a secret, his main focus should be the safety of himself and his family. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the classic movie to find out what happens with Dan and Alex.

Is Fatal Attraction on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Fatal Attraction’ in its expansive collection. Instead, subscribers have the option to turn to similar movies such as the likes of ‘You Get Me‘ and ‘Fatal Affair.’

Is Fatal Attraction on HBO Max?

No, ‘Fatal Attraction’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from making the most of your subscription and watch other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘Sleeping with the Enemy.’

Is Fatal Attraction on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Fatal Attraction’ is unavailable on the streamer. However, you can always check out some other movies along similar lines, such as ‘Deep Water.’

Is Fatal Attraction on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Fatal Attraction’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to it by including the MGM+ add-on or Paramount+ add-on to your current plan. Moreover, you can buy or rent the Adrian Lyne directorial on the streaming giant. To get more information about it all, you can head over here! In the meanwhile, you can make the most of your regular subscription by turning to other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘Basic Instinct.’

Where to Watch Fatal Attraction Online?

You can stream ‘Fatal Attraction’ on Paramount+, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Spectrum on Demand. Furthermore, you have the option to buy or rent the erotic film on Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. You can also avail your free trial or purchase the film on YouTube.

How to Stream Fatal Attraction For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ and FuboTV offer a week-long free trial to all their new subscribers. On the other hand, DirecTV gives its new users free access to all its content for the first five days. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Fatal Attraction’ free of cost. With that said, we always encourage all our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and support the art of cinema instead of resorting to illegal methods to do the same.

