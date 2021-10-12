Is Fauci on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max or Disney+?

Directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, ‘Fauci ‘is a documentary film that looks at the decades-long career of the titular physician and civil servant who has stood tall on the frontlines of one viral outbreak after another. Working in the public interest and often getting ridiculed for the slightest slips, the film captures Fauci’s commitment to the greater good as he juggles professional responsibilities with family life. Curious to learn more about the extraordinary career of the world-renowned infectious disease specialist? Here’s everything you need to know about his namesake documentary.

What is Fauci About?

When the global coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the entire world and humankind suddenly faced an uncertain future, Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease specialist, became the voice of reason in all the chaos. He not only guided the general populace in very dark times but also humbly faced all criticism and ridicule that came his way. Although Fauci may appear naturally stoic, his calm demeanor is a result of decades of experience in the medical field. He has worked as an advisor for several Presidents and fought to control every pandemic from AIDS to COVID-19.

Fauci’s work has impacted millions of lives, and his contributions to the field of medical science are second to none. With his family and colleagues offering a deeper insight into his personality, the documentary explores it all, leaving nothing to the viewers’ imagination. In case you are interested in watching it, here’s everything you need to know.

‘Fauci’ is exclusively streaming on Disney+. People with a subscription can head here to watch the film.

How to Stream Fauci for Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial for first-time subscribers.

