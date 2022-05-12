Is Firestarter on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Inspired by Stephen King’s novel and a 1984 film of the same name, ‘Firestarter‘ is a science fiction horror film that stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, and Kurtwood Smith. The Keith Thomas directorial revolves around a young girl gifted with extraordinary superpowers that could be potentially used for the creation of dangerous weapons.

While the young girl’s parents try their best to keep her abilities a secret, a corrupt agency with unknown goals pursues them to get their hands on the powers that their daughter possesses. The relentless struggle between the good and evil forces forms the crux of the film’s premise. In case you wish to learn more about it or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is Firestarter About?

As far as Charlie can remember, she had always possessed the extraordinary pyrokinetic powers that make her a unique individual. Her parents, Andy and Vicky, have dedicated the last decade of their lives to keeping her abilities a secret so that dangerous organizations do not try to harm her in any way. Meanwhile, they have also tried their best to teach her to control her powers. But when she turns 11, her emotions begin to trigger her abilities in unthinkable ways, putting the lives of people around her at risk.

A shady agency that wants to create a weapon of mass destruction with Charlie’s extraordinary pyrokinetic abilities also begins to pursue Charlie and her parents relentlessly to achieve their twisted goals. It marks the beginning of a struggle between a family trying to stay together and a powerful organization that will leave no stones unturned to get what they want.

Where to Watch Firestarter Online?

‘Firestarter’ is all set to release in theaters all over the United States on May 13, 2022. If you plan to watch the film in cinema halls, you can book your tickets on Fandango. Meanwhile, those who like to stay indoors and stream films online from the comfort of their couch can watch the Zac Efron-starrer on Peacock TV.

How to Stream Firestarter for Free?

Peacock used to offer a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers until it was discontinued around November 2021. Therefore, one cannot watch the film free of cost anymore. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

