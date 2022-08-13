Is Five Days at Memorial on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, ‘Five Days at Memorial‘ is a disaster medical show that revolves around medical professionals. After Hurricane Katrina makes landfall in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana, the staff members of Memorial Medical Center have to deal with a heavy influx of patients. Things get even more disastrous when the power is shut down in the building. For five days, the doctors and nurses at the hospital have to operate without electricity in the aftermath of the disaster.

Starring Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Robert Pine, the series is a heartfelt retelling of real-life incidents that took place after Hurricane Katrina. Several people have praised the show for its depiction of the struggles that medical professionals underwent during the time. If the show’s premise piqued your interest, then we are here to tell you exactly how you can watch it!

What is Five Days at Memorial About?

Based on Sheri Fink’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial’ tells the events that take place after Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the city of New Orleans in Louisiana. Due to rising floodwaters, the power goes out in the Memorial Medical Center. As the number of patients goes up in the aftermath of the disaster, the hospital’s staff has to work without electricity and rising heat. If you want to see the show for yourself and are wondering how to do so, we have your back!

Is Five Days at Memorial on Netflix?

No, ‘Five Days at Memorial’ is not available on the platform. However, the platform does offer other medical dramas like ‘Grey’s Anatomy‘ and ‘Ratched.’ Both shows follow medical professionals as they navigate their professional and personal lives.

Is Five Days at Memorial on Hulu?

Hulu may not have ‘Five Days at Memorial’ for its subscribers, but it does contain similar shows such as ‘Chicago Med‘ and ‘New Amsterdam.’ The medical shows are sure to interest those who liked the premise of the New Orleans-based show.

Is Five Days at Memorial on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ its vast media library more than makes up for it. You can use your membership to watch alternatives like ‘House.’ The show follows Dr. Gregory House and his team of diagnosticians as they try and solve the rarest cases that come across them.

Is Five Days at Memorial on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max does not have ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ the streaming giant does offer similar shows such as ‘ER‘ and ‘Getting On.’ If the Vera Farmiga starrer piqued your interest, then these medical shows will surely entertain you.

Where to Watch Five Days at Memorial Online?

‘Five Days at Memorial’ is exclusively available on Apple TV+. You can watch the medical series on the platform here!

How to Stream Five Days at Memorial for Free?

Apple TV+ has a week-long free trial that one can use to check out ‘Five Days at Memorial’ for free. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying for relevant channels helps show your support for those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite stories.

