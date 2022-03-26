Is Flee on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, ‘Flee’ (original title: ‘Flugt’) is a Danish animated documentary movie that chronicles the life story of Amin Nawabi, a man living in Denmark who ran away from his homeland decades ago. The documentary unravels the hidden past of the protagonist with the help of unique animations and real clips, with several voice actors bringing the characters to life. Some of them are Amin Nawabi, Belal Faiz, Daniel Karimyar, Fardin Mijdzadeh, and Milad Eskandari. Do you want to know more about Amin’s history? Well, we’ve got all the details you will need before you watch the animated documentary.

What is Flee About?

Amin Nawabi feels that it is high time to disclose the truth about his past and get it off his chest. The truth that he has suppressed for more than two decades reveals that he fled from his homeland of Afghanistan as a minor, leaving everything behind.

Now, as a 36-year-old living in Denmark, Amin has a stable career and is about to get married to his long-time boyfriend. So, before the secrets of his past potentially ruin his future, he finally decides to share them with a close friend. Are you curious to learn the details of Amin’s story? For that, you will have to watch the animated documentary yourself, and here is how you can do so.

Is Flee on Netflix?

Netflix has many animated documentary movies, but unfortunately, ‘Flee’ is not one of them. But the streaming giant consists of several other war films with themes that run parallel to that of ‘Flee,’ such as ‘First They Killed My Father‘ and ‘Da 5 Bloods.’ Although neither are animated movies, they highlight the cruelties of war and the consequences that follow.

Is Flee on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will be happy to know that ‘Flee’ can be streamed on the platform. You can watch the documentary right here.

Is Flee on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Flee’ is not accessible to stream on Amazon Prime Video, but you have the option to buy or rent the movie here. If you liked this documentary film about war, you are bound to like several other films that the platform offers, such as ‘Soldier Boy‘ and ‘1944.’

Is Flee on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Flee’ is not included in its current list of offerings. However, the catalog of HBO Max allows you to watch several war-related movies such as ‘The Book Thief‘ and ‘Dunkirk.’

Is Flee on Disney+?

No, ‘Flee’ is not available for streaming on Disney+, so you might have to check other streamers for the animated film. Alternatively, you can check out ‘Jojo Rabbit‘ and ‘A Hidden Life.’ Both involve characters keeping secrets in order to keep the consequences of war at bay.

Where to Watch Flee Online?

Apart from streaming the movie on Hulu, you can even buy or rent ‘Flee’ on DirecTV, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, AMC Theatres, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Flee for Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial of its services to new subscribers. So, if you haven’t subscribed to the platform yet, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Flee’ for free. However, it is beneficial to subscribe to the streaming platform as it will give you access to exclusive content as well. Moreover, it is better than taking illegal measures to watch movies and TV shows for free.

