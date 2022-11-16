Is Fleishman Is in Trouble on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Based on the 2019 eponymous novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is a drama series that focuses on the life of a freshly divorced man in his 40s named Toby Fleishman as his ex-wife disappears out of the blue, leaving their kids under his care. Created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the genre-bending series features brilliant performances from some of the well-known names in the industry, such as Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Claire Danes, Maxim Jasper Swinton, and Meara Mahoney Gross.

Upon its premiere, the drama show opened up to generally favorable reviews from critics as it portrays a wide range of subjects, including marriage, divorce, and parenting, in a whole new light. If these topics intrigue you in any way, you might be interested in learning more about the series. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Fleishman Is in Trouble About?

The narrative of ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ revolves around the recently divorced Toby Fleishman, who tries his luck in the modern dating world. Much to his surprise, he finds success as he gets multiple matches in dating apps from several women near him. However, when his ex-wife Rachel disappears without any notice, he is left alone with their kids.

Now, Toby must juggle various things all by himself, including taking care of his kids, working for a promotion at work, and finding time for all the women he intends to get to know. Are you interested in finding out if Toby would be able to handle it all? Well, for that, you will need to watch the series yourself, and here are all the ways to do so!

Is Fleishman Is in Trouble on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ on its expansive platform. However, it offers plenty of other alternatives that you can turn to, such as ‘Grace and Frankie‘ and ‘Uncoupled.’

Is Fleishman Is in Trouble on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is exclusively available for streaming on the streamer, and you can catch all the episodes by heading here!

Is Fleishman Is in Trouble on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. However, you can take advantage of your subscription to catch similar shows about complicated marriages, such as ‘The Affair.’

Is Fleishman Is in Trouble on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can savor some excellent alternatives like ‘Divorce‘ and ‘Scenes From a Marriage.’

Where to Watch Fleishman Is in Trouble Online?

Apart from Hulu, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer if you wish to catch all the episodes of the drama series.

How to Stream Fleishman Is in Trouble For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu gives free access to its content to its new subscribers for the first 30 days. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ for free. With that being said, we request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

