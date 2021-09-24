Is Foundation on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘Foundation’ chronicles the story of a group of exiles organized by a genius mathematician to rebuild civilization after the imminent fall of the Galactic Empire. Unfortunately, the struggle for the greater good soon spirals into a galaxy-wide conflict, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. Based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same name that itself counts English historian Edward Gibbon’s “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” as one of its influence, the science fiction show features Jared Harris Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey and Laura Birn. The mysterious yet intriguing premise of the series can catch anyone’s attention and if you are one of those people, then here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Foundation About?

In an alternate universe, the Galactic Empire of millions of planets has existed for thousands of years without ever facing an existential threat. When Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius, develops psychohistory, he is shocked by its findings. The predictive mathematical power of his invention conjectures that the sprawling Empire will soon fall, which will be followed by 30,000 years of the Dark Age. Although there is no way to stop the collapse of the Galactic Empire, if certain conditions are met, then the period of turmoil and chaos can be reduced to just 1,000 years. The genius mathematician, accompanied by some of the greatest minds in the universe, forms a rag-tag group named Foundation and begins to prepare for the preservation of humanity’s knowledge.

Unfortunately, even before he can make impactful decisions, the protagonist gets banished to the inhospitable planet of Terminus by the Empire, which is naturally not happy with his prophecy. However, fearing a similar fate, Hari has already established another Foundation at the opposite end of the galaxy, unbeknownst to them. It marks the beginning of the centuries-long ambitious struggle between the exiled men and the Galatic Empire to save humanity and civilization that eventually spirals into a galaxy-wide conflict.

Is Foundation on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for the science-fiction series on the streaming giant will be utterly disappointed since ‘Foundation’ is not included in its massive catalog of television shows and movies. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch ‘Travelers‘ or ‘Another Life.’

Is Foundation on Hulu?

‘Foundation’ is not available on Hulu as of now, and it’s unlikely to be accessible on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Star Trek: The Original Series.’

Is Foundation on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include ‘Foundation .’ The series is also not available as on-demand content on the platform. However, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘The Expanse.’

Is Foundation on HBO Max?

Since ‘Foundation’ is not accessible on HBO Max, people with a subscription may like watching ‘Avenue 5‘ or ‘Babylon 5.’

Where to Watch Foundation Online?

‘Foundation’ is an Apple TV+ Original series; therefore, it is not available on any other platform. People who have a subscription to the streaming service can head here to watch the latest episodes of the show. Since the science fiction show is exclusively available on Apple TV+, it won’t probably be available as on-demand content on VOD platforms even in the future.

How to Stream Foundation for Free?

Cord-cutters who are looking for ways to stream the science fiction series for free are in luck. Apple TV+ comes with a 7-day free trial, while one can also get up to 3-months of free streaming on buying eligible Apple devices. But, we recommend our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

