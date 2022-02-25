Is Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Directed and co-written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is an autobiographical crime thriller movie that stars Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Indira Tiwari. The movie recounts the inspiring story of a young woman who was forcefully sold to a brothel but refused to let her life conditions dictate her destiny. In the following decades, she rose to prominence and went on to win elections, after which she bravely advocated for women’s rights and equal rights for sex workers at a time when it was an unheard-of concept. In case the premise of the film sounds interesting, and you wish to learn more about it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Gangubai Kathiawadi About?

Ganga Harjivandas was born into a wealthy Indian family and dreamt of becoming an actress someday. However, before she can achieve her seemingly impossible dreams, she falls in love with her father’s accountant named Ramnik Lal. The couple knows that their families will disagree with their decision to marry, so they decided to elope to Mumbai and tie the knot there. Ganga could barely contain her excitement, but her happiness turned into sorrow when Ramnik sold her to a brothel in Kamathipura for Rs 500. Forced into prostitution, the young Ganga now stared at a lifetime of sexual servitude but refused to accept her immediate circumstances as her destiny.

Is Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix?

There are online reports that the streaming rights of the Alia Bhatt-starrer are bagged by Netflix, and the movie will premiere sometime in late March on the platform. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation. In the meantime, if you are looking for a woman-centric autobiographical crime film, then you can watch ‘The Most Hated Woman in America.’

Is Gangubai Kathiawadi on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. The film is also highly unlikely to arrive on the platform as on-demand content. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Jane and Emma‘ or ‘Anna Nicole Smith.’

Is Gangubai Kathiawadi on Hotstar+?

Hotstar+ subscribers who are looking for the film on the platform will be disappointed as the movie is currently not part of its massive catalog. Viewers who wish to watch other crime films may like ‘Sarkar‘ or ‘Shabri.’

Where to Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi Online?

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is all set to release theatrically in different parts of the world on February 25, 2022. So, if you plan to watch the film in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on BookMyShow (India) or Fandango (United States).

How to Stream Gangubai Kathiawadi for Free?

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is only released in theaters as of now; therefore, people who wish to watch the film free of cost will have to wait for its availability on a platform that offers a free trial. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

