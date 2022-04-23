Is Gaslit on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Robbie Pickering, ‘Gaslit’ is a biographical political thriller series that is based on the podcast titled ‘Slow Burn’ by Leon Neyfakh. The narrative revolves around the 1970s Watergate political scandal and highlights all the untold stories, bringing the truth of the forgotten characters to light. The thriller series features some of the biggest names in Hollywood as cast members, including Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens, and Shea Whigham. Are you eager to learn more about the show and watch it? In that case, we have all the information that you might be looking for!

What is Gaslit About?

Set in the 1970s, the narrative brings several untold stories of the Watergate scandal out in the open. Martha Mitchell, who is the wife of President Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John N. Mitchell, leads the charge as she is the first person to bring Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate scam to the rest of the world, despite being affiliated with the party. Martha is forced to bear the consequences of her actions, while John has to choose between being loyal to the President or his wife. To see how the story unfolds, you will have to watch the Julia Roberts-starrer. Here are the ways in which you can do so!

Is Gaslit on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Gaslit’ is not included in the streaming giant’s expansive library. However, this should not stop you from checking out some other excellent alternatives on the platform, including ‘House of Cards‘ and ‘Secret City.’

Is Gaslit on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Gaslit’ is not available on Hulu. Alternatively, subscribers of the streamer have the option to tune into similar shows revolving around politics and scandals, such as ‘Scandal.’ Moreover, by adding Showtime to your Hulu plan, you can get access to additional shows; we recommend you watch ‘The First Lady.’

Is Gaslit on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the political thriller series is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s library of movies and TV shows. However, there are other similar shows that highlight the genre and themes of ‘Gaslit’ on the streamer, including ‘A Very British Scandal‘ and ‘Secret State.’

Is Gaslit on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not offer ‘Gaslit’ for streaming, thanks to its impressive collection of video content, subscribers can turn to other alternatives on the platform like ‘The West Wing‘ and ‘Show Me a Hero.’

Where to Watch Gaslit Online?

Since ‘Gaslit’ is a Starz production, you can watch the political thriller series exclusively on the platform here! The biographical show is available to stream on DirecTV and fuboTV (by adding Starz to your plan). Moreover, you can also buy or rent the series on Spectrum on Demand by using the Starz add-on, by heading here.

How to Stream Gaslit for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV allows free access to its content to new subscribers for the first 5 days. You can make use of the trial period to catch the episodes of ‘Gaslit’ for free. Once the trial period expires, you would be asked to pay a monthly subscription fee to get access to the platform’s content. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal means to watch the movies and TV shows of their liking.

