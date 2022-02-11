Is Gehraiyaan on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Directed and co-written by Shakun Batra, ‘Gehraiyaan’ is a Hindi-language romantic drama film. The movie revolves around the complex love affairs of Alisha and Tia, cousins who have always been on good terms until they fall in love. As their relationship gets complicated by an inconsiderate dalliance, one of them is forced to accept her mistakes while the other must face the harsh reality.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, the romantic drama movie is a great watch for people looking for a film based on complicated relationships. In case you are intrigued by the films’ premise and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

What is Gehraiyaan About?

Alisha Khanna’s life has become cumbersome over the years as her long-term relationship has lost the fire it used to have, and her career has also started going downhill. Just when it seems that she will never experience the uncertainty and thrill that life has to offer, things take an unprecedented turn when she meets her cousin, Tia, and her fiancé, Zain. The two sisters have been close friends since childhood, but when Zain begins to flirt with Alisha, she can’t help but feel a strange attraction towards him.

Soon the duo crosses every line and ends up having a sexual affair. However, once Alisha starts developing feelings for Zain, she finally realizes the gravity of their mistakes and begins to comprehend coming to terms with Tia. But can she risk destroying her relationship with her cousin while her life is already in a mess?

Is Gehraiyaan on Netflix?

People with a subscription to the streaming giant will have to look for the romantic drama movie on some other platform. However, viewers looking for somewhat similar movies can alternatively stream ‘After We Collided‘ or ‘Rebecca.’

Is Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video?

The Shakun Batra directorial is released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. Therefore, if you plan to watch the film, then you must have a subscription to the streamer. Those who are already subscribed can watch the movie here.

Is Gehraiyaan on Hotstar+?

No, the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer is not available on Hotstar+ as of now. Moreover, the film is also highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future. Therefore, subscribers can instead watch other romantic drama movies like ‘Atrangi Re‘ or ‘2 States.’

Where to Watch Gehraiyaan Online?

Since ‘Gehraiyaan’ is released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the film is not available for streaming on any other online platform.

How to Stream Gehraiyaan for Free?

Amazon Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who plan to watch the film free of charge can use the offer. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

