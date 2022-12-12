Is George and Tammy on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the book titled ‘The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George’ by Georgette Jones, ‘George & Tammy’ is a biographical drama series that follows the complicated relationship and musical careers of a country music power couple — Tammy Wynette and George Jones. Created by Abe Sylvia, the period drama show features brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, Steve Zahn, Tim Blake Nelson, and Kelly McCormack.

Upon its premiere, the series opened to mostly positive and favorable reviews from critics as they praised the powerful narrative that gives us a glimpse into the lives of two legendary musicians. Set against the backdrop of country music, the biographical story is bound to captivate viewers through each episode. So, if you are into musical dramas, you must be excited to learn more about ‘George & Tammy.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

What is George & Tammy About?

The narrative revolves around two famed country musicians — George Jones and Tammy Wynette — whose tumultuous relationship inspires them to create some of the most iconic country music of all time, including ‘Stand by Your Man’ by Tammy and ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ by George. If you wish to find out more about their romance and music, you will need to watch the show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is George & Tammy on Netflix?

No, ‘George & Tammy’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, you can make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, including ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings‘ and ‘The Get Down.’

Is George & Tammy on Hulu?

By including the Showtime add-on, Hulu subscribers can get access to ‘George & Tammy’ by heading over here. For the subscribers looking to make the most of their regular subscription, you can choose to watch similar shows on the platform, such as ‘Monarch,’ ‘Nashville,’ and ‘Empire.’

Is George & Tammy on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘George & Tammy’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering. But you can get access to the show by including the Showtime add-on in your current plan. You can get more information about the same right here! Alternatively, you can stick to your regular subscription and watch other alternatives instead, like ‘Mozart in the Jungle.’

Is George & Tammy on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘George & Tammy’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, it makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Treme‘ and ‘Tenacious D.’

Where to Watch George & Tammy Online?

You can watch ‘George & Tammy’ on Showtime’s official website. Moreover, by including the Showtime add-on, you can stream the show on Paramount+, YouTubeTV, and Spectrum on Demand. The drama series is also available on DirecTV and FuboTV. You can also get access to the show on demand by including the Showtime add-on on YouTube.

How to Stream George & Tammy For Free?

Fortunately, Showtime gives 30 days of free trial to its new subscribers. In addition, DirecTV and FuboTV grant free access to their respective content for the first five and seven days, respectively, to their new users. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘George & Tammy’ free of cost. With that being said, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.

