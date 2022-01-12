Is Ghosts on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Developed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman ‘Ghosts’ is a sitcom that revolves around a young couple who gain ownership of a country house. But all is not as it seems since the property is crumbling day by day. Moreover, it is home to several residents who happen to be dead. The comedy show features Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Danielle Pinnock, among many others. It is based on the British series of the same name. If you are curious about the show, allow us to share with you everything we know!

What is Ghosts About?

Samantha and Jay Arondekar, a married couple from New York, are over the moon when they learn that they are the new owners of a gorgeous country house. But it does not take them long to realize that what they had in mind could not be further from the truth. It turns out that all the people who died on the premises are still lingering as they have not been able to move on to the afterlife.

What makes things even more interesting is that Jay cannot see the ghosts while Samantha can, given that she has had a near-death experience. If this sitcom with a supernatural twist has caught your attention, it is not surprising that you want to watch the show. If that is the case, here are all the details you will need!

Is Ghosts on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the supernatural comedy is not available on Netflix. At the same time, there are some interesting alternatives that we can suggest, such as ‘My Babysitter’s a Vampire’ and ‘The Order.’ It is worth noting that the latter show has a darker tone, but its comedic elements are what make it so much fun.

Is Ghosts on Hulu?

Apparently, ‘Ghosts’ is not a part of Hulu’s library, although it is available for live streaming. So, you can watch the series by accessing CBS on the platform. To know more about this option, you can head here. If are looking for other alternatives, we suggest watching ‘The Thundermans’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’

Is Ghosts on Amazon Prime Video?

Although the series is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can rent or purchase the episodes here. However, if you are looking for something similar, you might like watching ‘Oh My Ghost’ or ‘H2O: Just Add Water.’ Both shows are an interesting mix of comedy and the supernatural.

Is Ghosts on HBO Max?

‘Ghosts’ is not available on HBO Max. However, you can catch the original show it is inspired by right here. Additionally, you may like to check out ‘Wellington Paranormal.’

Where to Watch Ghosts Online?

Since ‘Ghosts’ is a CBS show, the best way to catch the series online is on CBS’ official website. You can even watch it on Paramount+. Those who prefer live-streaming options can try Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. Moreover, the episodes are available on-demand on Vudu, Spectrum, and iTunes.

How to Stream Ghosts for Free?

Paramount+, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV offer a seven-day free trial to its new subscribers. So, you can watch the show free of cost temporarily. The best way to go about it is by purchasing the required subscriptions. We strongly advise our readers to avoid using any illegal means and enjoy their favorite content online by paying for it.

