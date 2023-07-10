Is God Is a Bullet on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (‘Game of Thrones’) as Detective Bob Hightower, ‘God Is a Bullet’ is an action mystery thriller movie that focuses mainly on a detective who decides to strike back at the insidious cult that murdered his wife and kidnapped his daughter. The Nick Cassavetes directorial, besides Nikolaj, stars the likes of Maika Monroe, Jamie Foxx, January Jones, Andrew Dice Clay, Karl Glusman, and David Thornton. Although the movie did not receive as much praise as one might expect upon its premiere, fans of the genre are likely to give it a watch. If you are one such fan, here are all the details you must know about the movie!

What is God Is a Bullet About?

‘God Is a Bullet’ is about Detective Bob Hightower and how he reacts to the murder of his wife and the kidnapping of his daughter by an insidious cult. With vengeance and the need for justice running through his veins, he embarks on a mission to get back at the cult by infiltrating their place. Soon, he encounters Case Hardin, the cult’s only female victim escapee, after which they team up and go after the cult for their own personal reasons. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the film yourself!

Is God Is a Bullet on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘God Is a Bullet’ in its vast content library. Nevertheless, the streaming giant makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Extraction 2‘ and ‘Lou.’

Is God Is a Bullet on HBO Max?

We hate to tell you that ‘God Is a Bullet’ is not included in HBO Max’s massive content catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers. You may enjoy watching ‘Along Came A Spider‘ and ‘The Frozen Ground.’

Is God Is a Bullet on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘God Is a Bullet’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Although, you can turn to similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Taken 2.’

Is God Is a Bullet on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘God Is a Bullet’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s expansive platform. However, you have the option of turning to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘The Silencing.’

Where to Watch God Is a Bullet Online?

Apart from being released in theaters, ‘God Is a Bullet’ is available for preordering on Vudu. Moreover, you can purchase the action film on iTunes. Albeit if you wish to enjoy the movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream God Is a Bullet For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘God Is a Bullet’ is unavailable on any streaming platform currently, there is no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope it lands on a streamer offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to unethical methods to do the same.

