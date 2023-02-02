Is Godland on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Godland’ (originally titled ‘Vanskabte land’) is a Danish drama movie that focuses on a priest who is sent to Iceland to ensure everything goes well during the establishment of a new parish church. However, it turns out to be a spiritual journey as his faith gets tested every step of the way. Featuring impressive onscreen performances from Elliott Crosset Hove, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Jacob Lohmann, and Vic Carmen Sonne, the film is written and directed by Hlynur Pálmason.

Receiving many positive reviews and appreciation from critics, the drama movie’s performance indicates universal acclaim. So, it is likely to make you want to learn more about this film, including where you can watch it. Well, you are at the right place because we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

What is Godland About?

Set in the late 19th century, the narrative follows a young Danish priest named Lucas who is tasked with traveling to a remote area in Iceland to build a new church and document the locals. Apart from his camera, he is accompanied by a bunch of Icelandic laborers and a translator. However, as he travels deeper into the remote settlement, he can’t help but deviate from his purpose and put his faith to the test. Now that you are curious to find out how things end up for Lucas, here are all the ways you can watch the drama movie yourself!

Is Godland on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix does not include ‘Godland’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar movies, such as ‘Juanita.’ Although not related to faith or belief in God, it is about a transformational and spiritual journey that the protagonist takes.

Is Godland on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Godland’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t let it stop you from making use of your subscription and watching other alternatives, including ‘Black Narcissus.’

Is Godland on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Godland’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar drama films that Hulu houses, such as ‘Nomadland.’

Is Godland on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not house ‘Godland’ on its expansive platform. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because there are other options at your disposal, like ‘The Shack‘ and ‘The Healing Garden.’

Where to Watch Godland Online?

Having been released exclusively in theaters as of now, there is no option for you to watch ‘Godland’ online at the moment, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you want to get an immersive viewing experience and catch the drama film on the big screen, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Godland For Free?

It is unfortunate that ‘Godland’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms because it simply means that you don’t have the option to stream the film for free. But instead of getting disappointed, you can hope for it to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we request our readers to always watch their preferred content legally by paying for it instead of using unethical methods to do the same.

