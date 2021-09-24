Is Goliath Season 5 Canceled?

‘Goliath’ is one of the most popular shows from the early days of the rise of streaming television shows. The legal drama follows the complicated life of Billy McBride, a former ace lawyer going through a rough patch whose interest in law is reignited by a peculiar case. The series created by David E. Kelley (‘Mr. Mercedes‘) and Jonathan Shapiro first premiered in 2016 and has garnered critical acclaim for its portrayal of the legal system and the corruption in it.

Over the course of its four seasons, McBride and those around him have come to accept their human and vulnerable sides, with McBride’s journey of redemption coming full circle. Does that mean this is the end of the road for the show? Or will there be a ‘Goliath’ season 5? If you are curious about the same, here’s all that you need to know!

Goliath Season 5 Release Date

‘Goliath’ season 4 premiered on September 24, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The fourth season contains eight episodes that have a runtime of 40-54 minutes each. The season received praise from critics for its visually distinct style and emotional character arcs.

The series was renewed for the fourth season on November 14, 2021, almost a month after the third season premiered. However, production on the new season was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it eventually arrived on the aforementioned date.

With the season 4 renewal announcement, Amazon Prime Video had already confirmed that the new season would also be the show’s final one. As a result, fans were already aware that season 4 would be McBride’s last rodeo in the courtroom on our screens.

Therefore, the makers of the show had the challenge of crafting a satisfying ending, and it is safe to say they succeeded in that regard. In the final season, McBride fights to get justice for the victims of the opioid epidemic. The face-off between Billy Bob Thornton’s McBride and J.K. Simmons’ George Zax is an absolute treat for the viewers, with McBride emerging on top. The series ends with McBride healing from his inner pain and reuniting with his daughter, Denise.

There is no official reason so as to why the makers decided to end the series after the fourth installment. Lead star Thornton revealed in an interview that he had only signed on for four seasons. Thornton expressed that he found the fourth season the best one yet, and it would be hard to top it with a season 5. Therefore, season 4 is the perfect way to end the show, in his opinion.

In the same interview, the actor also stated that his primary interests lie in music and movies, hinting that he wanted to pursue new projects. Thornton’s sentiments are understandable as he has been essaying the part of McBride for around five years. The cast of the show went through various changes over four seasons, with Thornton one of the few players returning every season, and it is difficult to imagine the show continuing without its lead star.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the show has genuinely reached the finish line with the conclusion of season 4. As things stand, ‘Goliath’ season 5 is officially canceled. While it is always disheartening to bid farewell to our favorite characters, fans can find solace in the fact that McBride’s journey of redemption is finally complete, and like him, we should also move on to the next phase of our lives.

