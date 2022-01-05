Is Good Sam on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Katie Wech, ‘Good Sam’ is a medical drama that follows a heart surgeon Dr. Samantha Griffith who substitutes her boss at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The boss, who is also her father, awakens after a coma only to realize that his daughter has become his supervisor. Starring ‘One Tree Hill’ fame Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, and other impeccable actors, the show looks promising enough. People fond of family medical dramas will love ‘Good Sam.’ So if you have found yourself pulled in by its interesting story, we have listed out all the options available for streaming ‘Good Sam’ online!

What Is Good Sam About?

Dr. Sam tries to reassure an ailing patient Mr. Ferguson that Dr. Griffith is the best surgeon around. Despite the doctor’s qualifications, the patient still does not want to go through surgery. Dr. Sam then shows him her own post-operation scar, which saved her life. After the patient agrees, Sam meets her boyfriend, Dr. Caleb, and tells him about her plan to move to Cleveland. Her decision stems from the act that Griffith does not respect her or her work.

Sam gets into another intense argument with Griffith, who turns out to be her father. However, Griffith falls to the floor quite suddenly, and everyone realizes that he has been shot by a schizophrenic man. With a pool of blood smeared all around him, he finally loses his consciousness and then slips into a coma. After waking up, his world is turned upside down when his daughter ends up getting his job.

Is Good Sam on Netflix?

Netflix currently houses ‘Good Sam’ on its list of countless TV shows and movies. So if you’re a subscriber, you can watch the show here!

Is Good Sam on Amazon Prime Video?

'Good Sam' is not a part of Amazon Prime Video's existing list of movies and TV series. So you can explore similar TV shows on the streamer like 'The Good Doctor' and 'Chicago Med.'

Is Good Sam on Hulu?

No, ‘Good Sam’ is not available for streaming on Hulu at the moment. But its existing catalog has other interesting medical shows like ‘The Resident‘ and ‘New Amsterdam.’

Is Good Sam on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house the show ‘Good Sam’ as of now, so you may shift your attention to other popular shows on the platform like ‘The Knick‘ and ‘In Treatment.’

Where to Watch Good Sam Online?

‘Good Sam’ is a CBS show, so the easiest way to watch it online is to visit CBS’ official website and watch it there. In addition, it is possible to live stream the show on DirecTV and Hulu+Live TV. As of now, there are fewer options available.

How to Stream Good Sam for Free?

Hulu+Live TV offers a seven-day free trial period for first-time subscribers who wish to register to the platform. So you can catch the episodes of ‘Good Sam’ using the offer. However, doing that is not advisory, and we would always ask our readers to pay for the content they want to access online. It is better to pay for the streamers mentioned above and then watch the show.

