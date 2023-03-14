Is Gotham Knights on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Gotham Knights’ is a superhero action thriller series created by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux that revolves around Batman’s son as he forms a team with the children of his father’s enemies in order to uncover some dark secrets of Gotham City. Based on the DC Comic’s characters, the crime drama show features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, and Misha Collins. Although it opened to mixed reviews from critics, the show is bound to seem intriguing to you if you are a fan of the DC Universe, making you want to learn more about the same. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Gotham Knights About?

After the sudden death of Bruce Wayne, Turner Hayes, the adopted son of Bruce Wayne, becomes the prime suspect in the murder case of Batman, in the eyes of district attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD. In order to prove his innocence and find the real killer, he gathers a team of fugitives, including his best friend, Stephanie Brown, and Batman’s sidekick Carrie Kelley. The team of mismatched fugitives joins forces to become the next generation of saviors of Gotham City. Are you curious to find the real killer of Bruce Wayne? For that, you will have to watch the DC show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Gotham Knights on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Gotham Knights’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant gives you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ and ‘Jupiter’s Legacy.’

Is Gotham Knights on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Gotham Knights’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, fans of DC shows can choose to indulge in the DC shows that HBO Max consists of. We recommend you watch ‘Doom Patrol‘ and ‘Titans.’

Is Gotham Knights on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Gotham Knights’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you do have the option to turn to similar superhero shows on the platform, such as ‘Runaways‘ and ‘The Gifted.’

Is Gotham Knights on Amazon Prime?

Despite its large collection of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Gotham Knights’ in its library. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, including ‘The Boys‘ and ‘The Tick.’

Where to Watch Gotham Knights Online?

‘Gotham Knights’ has been made available for streaming on The CW’s official website and FuboTV. Moreover, you also have the option to pre-order the show on Vudu.

How to Stream Gotham Knights For Free?

Fortunately, you can stream ‘Gotham Knights’ for free on The CW. Moreover, FuboTV offers a week-long free trial to its new subscribers. Thus, you can even take advantage of this offer to stream the superhero show free of cost. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to always show their support for the art of cinema by paying for the relevant subscriptions and stray away from unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Best DC Shows on Netflix