Is Grand Crew on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Phil Augusta Jackson, ‘Grand Crew’ is a sitcom that follows a circle of friends experiencing the highs and lows of life within the confines of a wine bar. Set in Los Angeles, we see their personal lives unfold in a way that keeps us engaged. Premiering on December 14, 2021, it stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, and Aaron Jennings. If you’re curious to know where you can watch the show online, we have all the options listed out for you!

What Is Grand Crew About?

The five friends and their complicated lives are introduced. Noah is dating the waitress, who he thinks is a keeper. His friends make fun of him because he has the tendency to fall in love too often. Wyatt has gotten married while roommates Sherm and Anthony have a cynical worldview. Noah’s romantic pursuits often blow up, leaving him heartbroken quite often. A call from his ex further disturbs his peace.

The group decides on a wine bar as their new haunt, and Sherm begins to give tasting notes on a glass of cab. Anthony addresses the problems he has with Sherm, who reveals that he has issues fitting in with the rest of the gang. As they talk it out, they also indulge in some slam boxing. Likewise, new problems keep popping up on every new episode.

Is Grand Crew on Netflix?

Netflix has a wide collection of interesting TV shows and movies to choose from, although ‘Grand Crew’ is not included as of now. If you want to watch similar shows, you can opt for ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S.‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Is Grand Crew on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Grand Crew’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re subscribed to the streamer, you can watch other shows like ‘Hot in Cleveland‘ and ‘B Positive.’

Is Grand Crew on Hulu?

As of now, ‘Grand Crew’ is available for streaming as a part of Hulu’s regular list of TV shows and movies. So you can register on the streamer and watch it here!

Is Grand Crew on HBO Max?

‘Grand Crew’ is not a part of HBO Max as of now. But you need not worry because the platform has many other shows you can opt for. A few of such sitcoms include ‘The Other Two‘ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

Where to Watch Grand Crew Online?

Since ‘Grand Crew’ airs on NBC, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of the show on NBC’s official website. Besides that, you can stream ‘Grand Crew’ on websites such as YouTube TV and Peacock. You can also watch it on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Grand Crew for Free?

YouTube TV offers a free trial period to first-time subscribers, so you can utilize it to watch ‘Grand Crew’ free. However, we don’t advise our readers to resort to illegal means to access content online. So it is better if you choose to pay for the websites mentioned above and watch the show without any hassle.

