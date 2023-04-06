Is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A prequel to the 1978 classic movie titled ‘Grease‘ directed by Randal Kleiser, ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is a musical romantic comedy series that focuses on four high school students who come together to bring some changes in their school by going against the authorities. Created by Annabel Oakes, the teen show features impressive onscreen performances from Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, and Shanel Bailey.

A majority of the critics took a liking to the romantic show and as a result, it opened to generally positive reviews. Given the callback to the original movie, fans of ‘Grease’ and the genre itself are likely to be interested in learning more about it. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

What is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies About?

Set in 1954, four years before the events of ‘Grease,’ the narrative gives us a detailed account of the origin of the Pink Ladies. When four fed-up and outcasted students decide to team up and dare to bring out the moral panic in Rydell High School, they end up changing the course of their school for good. Moreover, these four misfits end up becoming the founding mothers of the legendary high school clique known as the Pink Ladies. Do you want to trace their journey in detail? Well, for that, you will have to watch the show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ in its extensive catalog of content. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you a myriad of other alternatives to keep you entertained, such as ‘Greenhouse Academy‘ and ‘The Baby-Sitters Club.’

Is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, there are similar teen shows you can check out using your subscription. You might enjoy watching ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation‘ and ‘Euphoria.’

Is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that Hulu houses, such as ‘East Los High‘ and ‘Love, Victor.’

Is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to the series by including the Paramount+ add-on to your current plan. To learn more about the same, you can head over here! As for regular subscribers, you can turn to similar rom-com shows on the streaming giant, including ‘Crown Lake‘ and ‘Be Yourself.’

Where to Watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Online?

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is available for streaming on Paramount+’s official website, FuboTV, and Philo. Besides that, you don’t have the option to buy or rent the show, as of now.

How to Stream Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+, FuboTV, and Philo offer a free trial to their new users for the first seven days. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers in order to stream ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ for free. Having said that, it is our humble request to all our readers that they show their support for the art of cinema by paying for the content they wish to consume rather than resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Musical Movies Like Grease