Is Great Expectations on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Charles Dickens’ eponymous novel, ‘Great Expectations’ is a historical drama series that revolves around an ambitious orphan whose life turns upside down when he gets introduced to a dark world full of opportunities and possibilities. Developed by Steven Knight, the coming-of-age show features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, and Johnny Harris.

The series might have opened to mixed reviews from critics but the adaptation of the Dickens classic is likely to intrigue many, more so given the star-studded cast. Thus, if you find yourself wanting to know more about this period drama show, including the ways you can watch it, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Great Expectations About?

‘Great Expectations’ follows an orphan named Pip who expects great things from life. But when he crosses paths with the mysterious Miss Havisham, he discovers a darker world, full of all kinds of possibilities. With an immense load of expectations on him, he attempts to uncover the layers of this new world and ensure that his ambitions are fulfilled. Do you wish to follow Pip in his transformative journey and learn more about this historical series? In that case, we have got you covered!

Is Great Expectations on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Great Expectations’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar historical shows, such as ‘Anne with an E‘ and ‘Heirs to the Land.’

Is Great Expectations on HBO Max?

Even though ‘Great Expectations’ is not a part of HBO Max’s collection of movies and TV shows, subscribers should not be that disappointed as you can use your subscription to check out other alternatives. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘The Gilded Age.’

Is Great Expectations on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘Great Expectations’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can check out all the episodes of the Olivia Colman starrer right here!

Is Great Expectations on Amazon Prime?

Despite the myriad of movies and TV shows available in Amazon Prime Video’s library, ‘Great Expectations’ is not one of them. But you can make the most of your subscription and turn to similar historical series on the streaming giant, such as ‘Poldark.’

Where to Watch Great Expectations Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘Great Expectations’ is not available on any other digital platforms, be it for streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and get access to all the episodes instantly.

How to Stream Great Expectations For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu provides all its new subscribers with a month-long free trial. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Great Expectations’ free of cost. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than turn to unethical means to do the same.

