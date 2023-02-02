Is Groundhog Day on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

The 1993 fantasy comedy movie, ‘Groundhog Day,’ revolves around a weatherman on his way to cover a story about groundhog day. When he finally gets done with a frustrating day, he wakes up the next day realizing that he has to live the same day all over again. Co-written and directed by Harold Ramis, the comedy film features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

The movie has received mostly positive reviews and has been appreciated by many critics and viewers ever since its release. Apart from the concept, Murray’s performance in the film was at the receiving end of much praise as well. So, it is natural for you to want to learn more about the film, especially after learning about its positive ratings. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Groundhog Day About?

The narrative follows a self-centered weatherman named Phil who is not very much pleased about getting to cover the story of the groundhog’s emergence from its hole. To add more to his frustration, he finds himself trapped in a time loop when he wakes up to the same day over and over again until he finally gets it right. Will Phil be able to get out of the time loop? In order to find that out, you will have to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Groundhog Day on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Groundhog Day’ on its expansive platform. But thanks to your subscription, you have access to similar movies on the streaming giant. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘When We First Met‘ and ‘See You Yesterday.’

Is Groundhog Day on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Groundhog Day’ is not available on the streamer. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other movies about time loop that HBO Max offers, such as ‘Before I Fall‘ and ‘Time Freak.’

Is Groundhog Day on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Groundhog Day’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But subscribers have some similar options at their disposal, including ‘Palm Springs.’

Is Groundhog Day on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Groundhog Day’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to the Bill Murray starrer by including the AMC+ add-on to your current plan. Moreover, you also have the option to purchase the movie on the streaming giant. In order to get more information about the same, head over here! In the meanwhile, you may put your regular subscription to good use by turning to similar movies like ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.’

Where to Watch Groundhog Day Online?

‘Groundhog Day’ is available for streaming on DirecTV, Philo, Xfinity, and Spectrum on Demand. Furthermore, if you wish to buy or rent this comedy film, you can do so on Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Google Play. In addition, not only you can stream the movie on YouTube by including the AMC+ add-on, but you also have the option to purchase it. You may find all the information right here!

How to Stream Groundhog Day For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV and Philo offer a 5-day and 7-day free trial to their new subscribers, respectively. Moreover, Xfinity provides their new users with a 30-month-long free trial. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Groundhog Day’ for free. Having said that, we discourage our readers from turning to illegal methods to watch their preferred content. Instead, we recommend they pay for the content they wish to consume and keep supporting the art of cinema.

