Is Growing Up Hip Hop on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

WE tv’s ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ is a reality show that documents the lives of the children of famous hip-hop personalities. It has, over time, given birth to other spin-off series such as ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.’ It stars Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, Kristinia DeBarge, Boogie Dah, and other important names in the hip-hop industry. Watching these youngsters grow and forge their own path in an industry that spares no one is what draws in viewers. If you want to know where to watch ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ online, here are a few options laid out for you!

What Is Growing Up Hip Hop About?

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ begins with Angela Simmons, daughter of Rev Run of Run-DMC, who is nervous about an upcoming fashion show she is hosting. She has a meeting with one of the founders of Roc-A-Fella Records, Damon Dash. Although Angela is scared about the future, being the offspring of a revered figure has its advantages. She doesn’t have to face the same hardships that her parents faced, yet she still has to prove her abilities to the rest of the world.

Besides featuring Angela Simmons and Boogie Dash, it also focuses on Romeo Miller, one of Master P’s sons, and TJ Mizell, son of the late Jam Master Jay. Despite being brought up in a privileged household, they are responsible individuals who are dedicated to shaping a promising future. One common misconception people have is that they are spoilt brats when, in reality, they are trying hard to make a career of their own accord.

Is Growing Up Hip Hop on Netflix?

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ is not available on Netflix as of now. If you’re an avid follower of hip hop music and icons, you can opt for other shows like ‘Hip-Hop Evolution‘ and ‘Rhythm+Flow.‘

Is Growing Up Hip Hop on Amazon Prime Video?

We’re glad to inform you that the show is available as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s current TV show listings. You can watch it here!

Is Growing Up Hip Hop on Hulu?

Hulu does not currently house this interesting reality TV series, but if you want to browse through other options, feel free to go through shows like ‘Hip Hop Uncovered‘ and ‘Wu-Tang.‘

Is Growing Up Hip Hop on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ in its current catalog of TV shows that it offers. So you can instead try watching similar shows like ‘Rap Battlefield‘ and ‘Chillin Island.‘

Where to Watch Growing Up Hip Hop Online?

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ usually airs on WE tv, so you can visit WE tv’s official website to catch the episodes when they release. It is also possible to live stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity Stream, and Hulu+Live TV. You can also buy/rent the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Growing Up Hip Hop for Free?

Hulu+Live TV and YouTube TV provide the viewers with a seven-day trial period. So you can register on these websites and watch the show free of cost. It is to be noted that we do not encourage our readers to resort to illegal means for accessing content online. We always advise you to pay in order to stream your favorite TV show or film.

