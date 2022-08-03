Is Gugu Mbatha-Raw Dating Anyone? Who Is Her Boyfriend?

Although active in the TV and film industry since 2004, Gugu Mbatha-Raw stepped into the spotlight with her performance as Dido Elizabeth Belle in the 2013 movie ‘Belle.’ Since then, the actress has never looked back and passed one milestone after another on the way to success, as she appears in several popular productions, including ‘Jupiter Ascending,’ ‘ Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘The Cloverfield Paradox,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ and ‘Summerland.’ Gugu has also made quite a name for herself in the TV industry as she initially took on minor roles for popular shows like ‘Bad Girls,’ ‘Dr. Who,’ and ‘Agatha Christie’s Marple’ before taking up main roles in ‘Undercover,’ ‘Touch,’ ‘Loki,’ and ‘The Girl Before.’

While readers would be interested to know that Gugu has also been an accomplished theatre actress since 2005, the interest in the actress’ life skyrocketed when she landed the leading role of Sophie in the 2022 TV series ‘Surface.’ Apart from her awards, recognitions, and notable works, fans were curious to find out if Gugu has anyone special in her life. Well, worry not because we come bearing answers!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Background and Early Life

Born as Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha-Raw on April 21, 1983, in Oxford, England, Gugu had a challenging childhood since reports mention that her parents split up about a year after her birth. Interestingly, her father, Patrick Mbatha, was a doctor of South-African descent who fled his home country while protesting against apartheid. Once in England, Patrick met and married English nurse Anne Raw, but the couple separated when Gugu was just one year old. Thus, she spent a significant part of her early years with her mother and graduated from the Oxfordshire-based Henry Box School.

Interestingly, Gugu discovered her affinity for acting and dance from quite a young age and was determined to explore a career in the field. Fortunately, her mother supported her unconditionally in the journey, and the actress still holds her loved ones responsible for all the success she has achieved to date. Thus, with the support of her mother, Gugu initially became a part of the National Youth Theatre before enrolling herself in London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to study further on the artform. Even while leading such a busy lifestyle at present, Gugu’s close ones have always been a priority in her life, and it is lovely to witness the bond she shares with them.

Is Gugu Mbatha-Raw Dating Anyone?

Gugu-Mbatha Raw has always embraced privacy when it comes to her personal life and prefers to keep her dating life under wraps. Thus, she hasn’t revealed much about her romantic connections in public, although reports have linked her to a few other personalities over the years. From the looks of it, Gugu was reportedly in a relationship with actor Harry Lloyd of Game of Thrones fame, although the two have seemingly parted ways. Shortly after, the actress was also linked to personalities like Nate Parker and Sam Reid, although readers should note that none of these rumors have ever been substantiated.

Interestingly, Gugu is quite active on social media and often documents the social work she undertakes. On the other hand, the actress maintains a friendly relationship with most of her co-stars and often shares the memories that she makes with them. Although the lack of a romantic someone in Gugu’s life makes her appear single, the actress is set on furthering her career, and for that, we wish her the very best.

Read More: Is Nicholas Galitzine Dating? Who Is His Girlfriend?