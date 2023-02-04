Is Gwen Shamblin Starving for Salvation on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

Based on true events, ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ is a drama movie that gives us a glimpse into the life of the infamous Gwen Shamblin and how she influenced thousands of people through her Christian diet program named ‘Weigh Down Workshop.’ Directed by John L’Ecuyer, the film stars Jennifer Grey who portrays the titular character, alongside a number of other talented actors and actresses, including Karen Cliche, Brittany Drisdelle, Vincent Walsh, and Connor McMahon.

The true-to-life story of a controversial figure such as Gwen Shamblin is bound to ignite a conversation and interest in many people. If you too find yourself eager to learn more about this film, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details you might require regarding the same.

What is Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation About?

The narrative follows the controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin who preaches about the virtues of being thin through her Weigh Down Workshop. As her church and diet program gains popularity across the nation, she finds herself in a position where people would blindly follow her lead. Soon, she demands all the church members stop associating with people who are not a member or are overweight. Her controversial reign comes to an abrupt close when she and her entire family die in a plane crash that her husband was flying. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Lifetime movie!

Is Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. Thanks to its extensive catalog though, subscribers have the option to turn to other religious movies, such as ‘Come Sunday.’

Is Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. But you can choose to watch other alternatives that Hulu offers, including ‘Benedetta.’ Although the storyline is not similar, the involvement of themes of church and religion make the movies somewhat similar.

Is Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ on its expansive platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out similar movies on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘Wise Blood.’

Is Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s library. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to other alternatives, like ‘God’s Not Dead.’

Where to Watch Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation Online?

‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ is available for streaming exclusively on Lifetime’s official website. Besides that, you don’t have the option to watch the drama movie on any other digital platforms, be it by streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation For Free?

Unfortunately, Lifetime doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its subscribers. Moreover, given the fact that ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ is unavailable on any other streaming platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the drama movie for free. But you can keep hoping that it gets made available on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, it is our humble request that our readers pay for the content they wish to consume and stay away from using illegal methods to do the same.

