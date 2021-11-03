Is Head of the Class on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Isabella Gomez, and Julian Zane Chowdhury, ‘Head of the Class’ is a reboot of ABC’s sitcom of the same name created by Michael Elias and Richard Eustis. The comedy show primarily focuses on a group of overachieving high schoolers who believe they have everything figured out until they meet a teacher with a conflicting worldview. The unexpected interaction leads to unforgettable life lessons that change the lives of teenagers forever. The hilarious yet enlightening series written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen is a laugh-riot that has a lot to offer. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Head of the Class About?

Alicia Adams is a teacher in a public school who is entrusted with the responsibility to teach the elective debate class to a group of highly talented high schoolers. The overachieving students include the aspiring politician Luke, star swimmer Terrell, Luke’s best friend Miles, the school principal’s daughter Sarah, disobedient Robyn, and Makayla. While the overambitious bunch of teenagers believes that they have figured out everything and are prepared for the curve balls that life may throw at them, Alicia disagrees. She thinks that good grades alone should not be the focus of their education.

Alicia wants her students to open up and experience everything that life has to offer. But unfortunately, the high schoolers are not going to embrace change easily, so Alicia has a steep task ahead of herself. Will she manage to teach her students the crucial life lessons that matter way more than just good grades?

Is Head of the Class on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Head of the Class’ on other platforms because the reboot of the 80s sitcom is not available on the streaming giant. However, the platform has some excellent comedy shows like ‘Mr. Iglesias‘ or ‘I Am Not Okay With This,’ that you should definitely check out.

Is Head of the Class on Hulu?

No, ‘Head of the Class is not accessible on Hulu. But with the HBO Max add-on, one can get access to the exclusive content of the streamer. You can head here to learn more about it. People with a basic subscription can alternatively stream ‘Community‘ or ‘Sabrina: The Teenage Witch.’

Is Head of the Class on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Head of the Class.’ Moreover, the show is also not available for rent/purchase on the streamer. Therefore, Prime subscribers can watch other shows like ‘Betas‘ or ‘Red Oaks.’

Is Head of the Class on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are in luck, ‘Head of the Class’ is available on the streamer. You can head to the official website to watch the show.

Where to Watch Head of the Class Online?

Since ‘Head of the Class’ is an HBO Max Originals comedy series reboot, it is currently not accessible on any other platform. The show is highly unlikely to be accessible on VOD platforms for rent/purchase even in the future.

How to Stream Head of the Class for Free?

Since HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, cord-cutters may feel that they won’t be able to watch the sitcom free of charge. However, Hulu’s HBO Max add-on that gives access to the exclusive content of the streamer comes with a 7-day free trial using which one can watch ‘Head of the Class.’ But we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

