Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to the 1993 movie ‘Hocus Pocus,’ Anne Fletcher’s directorial ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is a supernatural comedy movie that chronicles the return of the Sanderson sisters and how it is left to three teenagers to stop their vengeful intentions. Featuring a stellar cast including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Whitney Peak, and Lilia Buckingham, the movie takes viewers on a crazy yet magical ride full of laughs and wonder. So, if you are curious to find out more about this witchy affair, here is everything you need to know!

What is Hocus Pocus 2 About?

Twenty-nine years after the first movie’s events, the Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah, return once more to wreak havoc on Salem and seek revenge. Now, it is up to Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, three unassuming high school friends, to stop the witches before they destroy the town on Halloween night. Will the trio be able to thwart the Sanderson sisters’ evil plans and save their beloved town? You have to watch the movie to find out, and here is how you can do so!

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Netflix?

Netflix does not have ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in its content catalog, but you still have a plethora of options to watch on the streaming giant. You will definitely enjoy ‘HollyBlood‘ and ‘A Witches’ Ball.’

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Hulu?

To watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Hulu, you can add Disney+ to your regular plan here. Nonetheless, you can also use your subscription to watch other free movies full of supernatural creatures on Hulu, such as ‘Ghostbusters.’

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users will be disappointed as ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ isn’t included in the streaming platform’s vast content library. However, you can always turn to alternatives in its collection to satiate your cravings for comedies with supernatural elements, like ‘Fright Night‘ and ‘Vampires Suck.’ Though both center around vampires, they will surely give you a fair share of devilish laughter and teenage shenanigans.

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on HBO Max?

While ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is unavailable on HBO Max, users can enjoy several other movies featuring witches (both good and bad) like the classic ‘The Wizard of Oz‘ and ‘Stardust.’

Is Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+?

Yes, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is a Disney+ original, and you can exclusively watch the movie here! Moreover, you can check out the original ‘Hocus Pocus‘ as well.

Where to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online?

Unfortunately, other than Disney+, there is currently no other way to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ online.

How to Stream Hocus Pocus 2 For Free?

Disney+ has no free trial offers, so there is no such option to watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ free of cost. Nevertheless, we always encourage readers to pay and watch their favorite movies and TV shows instead of resorting to illegal means; doing so helps support the cinematic arts.

