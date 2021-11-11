Is Home Alone on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Chris Columbus, ‘Home Alone’ is a comedy film that stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, John Heard, Daniel Stern, and Catherine O’Hara. The movie centers upon a young boy living in the quiet suburbs of Chicago who is accidentally left behind by his family going on a Christmas trip to Paris. With no one else around, he lives his life as he wants, but soon two burglars begin to spoil his plans when they try to break into the house, thinking that no one is home.

The hilarious drama that unfolds has made viewers laugh their hearts out for more than three decades now. Curious to learn more about the film or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Home Alone About?

Planning to enjoy their Christmas vacations in the City of Light, the McCallister family gather at Peter and Kate’s home a night before their flight. Their son Kevin gets into an ugly fight with his older brother Buzz- adding to his parent’s problems- who are already preoccupied with preparations for the trip. Unimpressed with Kevin’s behavior, they send him to the attic as punishment. The following day everyone wakes up late and fearing that they will miss the flight; the entire family immediately heads to the airport and manages to make it in time.

However, once their flight takes off, Peter and Kate realize that Kevin is missing, and it does not take long to come to the haunting conclusion that they have left him behind in all the chaos and confusion. Meanwhile, when Kevin wakes up, his happiness knows no bounds when he learns that he has the entire home to himself for a few days. But when two burglars begin to target the Chicago home, the gravity of the situation finally daws on the young boy. However, instead of being intimidated, Kevin decides to fight back!

Is Home Alone on Netflix?

No, ‘Home Alone’ is not accessible on Netflix. Moreover, it’s highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the future. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’

Is Home Alone on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms since it is not available on the platform. We recommend our readers watch other movies such as ‘Pan‘ or ‘Gulliver’s Travels.’

Is Home Alone on Amazon Prime?

The Macaulay Culkin-starrer is not included in Amazon Prime’s current offering. But it is available as on-demand content, and you can head here to rent the film for $3.99 and purchase it for $14.99 only.

Is Home Alone on HBO Max?

No, ‘Home Alone’ is not available on HBO Max. Subscribers who are looking for other films on the streamer may like ‘Getting Even With Dad‘ or ‘Curly Sue.‘

Is Home Alone on Disney+?

Disney+ has now inherited the film rights of the Home Alone franchise. Therefore, the Chris Columbus directorial is accessible on the streamer. Subscribers can watch ‘Home Alone’ here.

Where to Watch Home Alone Online?

The Macaulay Culkin-starrer is accessible for rent/purchase on video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and YouTube. The 1990 comedy movie is also available on Xfinity, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Home Alone for Free?

Cord-cutters can use the 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers offered by DirecTV to watch the film free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to always watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

