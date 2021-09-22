Is Home Economics on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

ABC’s ‘Home Economics’ is a comedy series that centers upon three siblings with contrasting economic circumstances. With its gripping storytelling, the hilarious show follows the trio as they deal with different financial, professional, and personal problems while somehow managing to relate and understand each other’s struggles. Based on the real-life experiences of the co-creator Michael Colton, the series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. If you are looking for a unique show that not only makes you laugh but also forces you to reach out for a box of tissues, then look no further. ‘Home Economics’ just might be the series you have been looking for, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Home Economics About?

Tom is an ordinary middle-class author who is struggling to provide his family a stable life. His wife Marina used to be a lawyer but later became a stay home mother to look after their three children. Interestingly, Tom also happens to have two younger siblings who can’t be any more financially different from one another. While Sarah, a child therapist, can barely manage to make her ends meet, Connor, the youngest of the three siblings, is exceptionally wealthy and runs a private equity firm.

On the surface, it may seem that Connor’s material success is worth emulating, especially considering Sarah and Tom’s poor financial conditions. But he is going through a painful divorce, and his life is all set to change forever. ‘Home Economics’ follows these three siblings with their financial conditions serving as the central plotline. If you two wish to watch the heartwarming, hilarious, and sometimes moving story of the trio, then here’s all the streaming information you will need.

Is Home Economics on Netflix?

The streaming giant has a massive catalog of television shows and movies, but ‘Home Economics’ is currently not accessible on the platform. Netflix subscribers who are looking for other series on the streaming service provider can watch ‘The Crew’ or ‘The Upshaws.’

Is Home Economics on Hulu?

One can watch the latest episodes of ‘Home Economics’ as soon as they premiere on Hulu + Live TV. Even people with Hulu’s basic subscription can stream the sitcom here.

Is Home Economics on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog of television shows does not include ‘Home Economics.’ But one can head here to purchase the latest episodes and seasons of the comedy series.

Is Home Economics on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘Home Economics’ in its current offerings. However, we recommend subscribers watch other shows like ‘Hacks’ or ‘The Other Two.’

Where to Watch Home Economics Online?

The heartwarming and sometimes moving story of the three siblings is accessible for streaming on ABC’s official website. However, viewers who wish to watch the latest episodes as soon as they premiere can head to SlingTV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, Vidgo, and DirecTV. Several video-on-demand platforms such as iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu also have comedy series in their catalogs. If you don’t have access to or a subscription to the aforementioned streaming services, then you can steam the series on AppleTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

How to Stream Home Economics for Free?

AppleTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV (occasionally 14-days), and DirecTV offer a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Hulu comes with a 30-day free streaming offer. Cord-cutters who wish to stream ‘Home Economics’ free-of-cost can use any of the free trials mentioned above. However, we recommend our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from all illegal means.

