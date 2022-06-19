Is Hotel Portofino on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

‘Hotel Portofino’ is a period drama series that is set in the picturesque resort town of Portofino in the 1920s, after the events of World War I. The historical show highlights the theme of personal awakening and the kind of influence that Italy’s glamorous culture and climate can have on even the most elite British travelers. The series features impressive performances from a talented bunch of actors and actresses, including Natascha McElhone, Oliver Dench, Louisa Binder, Carolina Gonnelli, and Assad Zaman. Due to the show’s mysterious element and the apt representation of the era, in which it is set, it has been well-received by fans and critics alike. If you wish to learn more about the series and watch it yourself, we have all the necessary information you might require!

What is Hotel Portofino About?

The storyline chronicles the journey of the Ainsworth family that moves from Britain to the Italian village of Portofino in order to open a high-end hotel right on the Italian coastline. The hotel hosts some elite guests such as the likes of Lady Latchmere, while matriarch Bella Ainsworth tries her best to make all of them feel at home by keeping up with their demands. In the meanwhile, Benito Mussolini’s brand of fascism is constantly rising. Now that you are more interested than ever to watch the period drama series, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Hotel Portofino on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will likely be disappointed as ‘Hotel Portofino’ is not included in the extensive library of content on the platform. But that shouldn’t stop you from watching other similar period drama series that the streaming giant provides. You might enjoy watching ‘Bridgerton‘ and ‘The Crown.’

Is Hotel Portofino on Hulu?

No, ‘Hotel Portofino’ is not available to stream on Hulu. However, the streamer has other alternatives at your disposal to satiate your want to watch period dramas. We recommend you watch ‘Harlots‘ and ‘The Great.’

Is Hotel Portofino on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for ‘Hotel Portofino’ on other platforms as it is not accessible on the streaming giant. Thanks to the streamer’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you have several other alternatives to choose from, such as ‘Vanity Fair‘ and ‘Downtown Abbey.’

Is Hotel Portofino on HBO Max?

Although ‘Hotel Portofino’ is not a part of HBO Max’s library of content, you can make good use of your subscription by turning to other period drama series available on the platform. You are likely to enjoy ‘The Gilded Age‘ and ‘Gentleman Jack.’

Where to Watch Hotel Portofino Online?

You can watch ‘Hotel Portofino’ on PBS’ official website by heading over here! You also have the option of watching the period drama series on DirecTV. Moreover, if you wish to buy or rent the series, you can do so on iTunes.

How to Stream Hotel Portofino for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to its new subscribers. So, you can take advantage of this trial period and stream the episodes of ‘Hotel Portofino’ for free. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to catch the historical show free of cost. Having said that, we urge our readers to not turn to illegal and unsafe methods to watch their favorite movies and TV shows and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions.

