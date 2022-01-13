Is Hotel Transylvania 4 on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ or ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is an animated movie by Sony Pictures Animation. The monster comedy-drama is the fourth film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise as it is the sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.’ It has an incredible voice cast that includes Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, and Jim Gaffigan, among many others. If you want to know more about the movie, we’ve got your back!

What is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania About?

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ revolves around Van Helsing’s “Monsterfication Ray” invention that suffers a glitch. On being exposed, Drac and his monster buddies become humans, whereas Johnny transforms into a monster. While the latter is over the moon, all thanks to his newfound abilities, Drac is not so happy with his transformation. So, they must join hands and set everything right before the change becomes irreversible. Now, let us see what are the ways in which you can watch the movie!

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Netflix?

Those of you who were hoping to watch the animated comedy on Netflix will be disappointed as the movie is not a part of its video library. However, you can watch similar films such as ‘Monsters vs. Aliens’ and ‘ParaNorman.’

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Hulu?

Unfortunately, the monster comedy film is not available on Hulu. Instead, we recommend watching ‘Shrek the Third’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming.’

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon Prime Video?

After several delays due to the pandemic, ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ finally premiered on January 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. So, subscribers can watch the film right here.

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on HBO Max?

No, the animated monster movie is not on HBO Max. However, the streamer has other films that you may like, such as ‘Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride’ and ‘Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur.’

Is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Disney+?

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is not available on Disney+, but there are several films in the same vein. Therefore, you can check out ‘Monsters University’ and ‘Monsters, Inc.’

Where to Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Online?

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, so it is not available on any other streaming platform.

How to Stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania for Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers its first-time subscribers 30 days to experience the services free of charge. Therefore, you can use this to your advantage and watch the movie without paying anything. With that being said, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online as it grants you access to premium content on streaming platforms. Moreover, that is a more ethical and safer option as compared to using illegal methods.

