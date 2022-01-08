Is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?

Based on the namesake light novel series written by Dozeumaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki, ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ is a fantasy isekai anime. The series follows an ordinary university student named Kazuya Souma, who is inexplicably transported to another world where he becomes the king of an empire struggling with a political crisis.

Instead of making unrealistic promises to the citizens of his kingdom, Kazuya focuses on policy interventions to rectify the socio-economics problems. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and is already into its second season. Curious to learn more about the premise or streaming details of the latest installment? We have got you covered.

What is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 About?

In season 1, Kazuya, after his arrival in the Elfriedien empire, learned to take on the king’s responsibility in a short time. He introduced several policy changes to ensure that the economic conditions were improved and ensured that the defenses of the kingdom became stronger to face any threat.

In season 2, the kingdom of Amidonia will face a deep political crisis when civil war breaks out in the region. However, following a political settlement, it will merge with another empire that will lead to the creation of the Kingdom of Friedonia. Meanwhile, Kazuya’s popularity as a strategic leader will increase in the region, and other kingdoms will seek his help in political conflicts. Since polygamy is acceptable in the kingdom of Elfriedien, Kazuya is expected to be throated to more girls from different empires.

Is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s current catalog does not include ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ season 2. The series is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘No Game, No Life.’

Is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 on Hulu?

Like the first installment, the English subtitled episodes are also expected to arrive on streamer soon after the anime releases in Japan. You can watch the previous season and check for the availability of the latest installment here.

Is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

The isekai anime is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering. However, you can head here to rent the first installment of the series. The second season is also expected to arrive on the platform as on-demand content in the near future. Therefore, we recommend regularly checking the above link.

Is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Since the show is inaccessible on Crunchyroll as of now, subscribers can instead watch other isekai anime like ‘Meiji Tokyo Renka.’

Is How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 on Funimation?

Yes, ‘How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People who have a subscription to the popular anime streamer can watch the latest episodes here.

Where to Watch How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 Online?

In several Asian countries, the isekai anime is available for streaming on iQIYI. Meanwhile, fans in Spain can watch the latest episodes with Spanish subtitles on Jonu Play.

How to Stream How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Season 2 for Free?

Funimation comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Viewers who wish to watch the show free of charge can use the offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

