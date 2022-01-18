Is How I Met Your Mother on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ is a sitcom that documents the lives of a group of friends living in Manhattan. The story is narrated by an elder version of Ted Mosby, the love-lorn protagonist who awfully wishes to find the love of his life. His listeners happen to be his own kids, who want to know how Ted met their mother.

Starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, and other talented actors, the show developed a massive fan following due to its quirky humor, relatable characters, and amazing performances. Owing to its popularity, the show also spawned a standalone sequel titled ‘How I Met Your Father.’ If you want to know where to stream it, here are all the options you can use!

What Is How I Met Your Mother About?

‘How I Met Your Mother’ begins in the year 2030 with Ted Mosby making his two children sit through a lengthy recollection of how he met their mother. Back in the past, Ted fools around with his friend Barney, who gets an idea of setting him up with any girl at the bar. However, he spots a girl with a turtleneck and is immediately smitten by her.

Named Robin, she turns out to be a fair example of beauty with brains, and the rest of the series then becomes more or less devoted to their arc of romance. Meanwhile, Ted’s friends Marshall and Lily finally get engaged after a neverending phase of togetherness right from the time they were in college. If you’re interested in watching it, here is how you can do it!

Is How I Met Your Mother on Netflix?

‘How I Met Your Mother’ is not a part of Netflix, so you might want to watch similar shows on the platform like ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ and ‘The Good Place.‘

Is How I Met Your Mother on Amazon Prime Video?

This quirky sitcom is available for streaming on the platform here. You can watch it on-demand on the streamer for $2.99 per episode or $19.99 per season.

Is How I Met Your Mother on Hulu?

‘How I Met Your Mother’ is a part of Hulu’s regular catalog of movies and TV shows. If you own a subscription to the website, you can watch the show here.

Is How I Met Your Mother on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in its collection of exciting movies and TV shows as of now. However, you can opt for similar sitcoms on the service like ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory.‘

Where to Watch How I Met Your Mother Online?

The show can also be watched on a few live streaming websites online; some of them include DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream. In addition, the episodes are accessible on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

How to Stream How I Met Your Mother for Free?

FuboTV and YouTube TV provide first-time subscribers with a 7-day free trial period each. Not only that, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu offer 30 days of free viewing each to new subscribers. However, we would not want to recommend using these illegal methods for accessing content online. Paying to acquire membership to streaming platforms is a more viable option.

