Is Human on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Featuring stand-out performances by Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas, Kirti Kulhari, Shefali Shah, and Aditya Srivastav, ‘Human’ is a medical drama series. The show revolves around Dr. Gauri Nath and her mentee Dr. Saira Sabbarwal who find themselves caught up in the web of lies and deception of a powerful group of people who make questionable decisions for personal profit. However, when greed and corruption lead to death, all hell breaks loose as people try to bring those responsible to justice. In case the premise sounds interesting, and you wish to learn more about the show’s streaming and other details, then we have got you covered.

What is Human About?

Manthan is a reputed hospital in Bhopal that is owned by one of India’s top neurosurgeons, Dr. Gauri Nath. She has recently hired Dr. Saira Sabbarwal to work for her, and the duo dream of making a worthy contribution to the field of medical science. So, when a new drug with potentially miraculous applications is discovered, the hospital begins human trials as soon as possible. However, at the time, the two doctors are clueless that the new drug has lethal side effects. Once the patients begin to die, a man eventually takes a stand for his family, which marks the beginning of an investigation that exposes the corruption and greed that plagues the entire medical system.

Is Human on Netflix?

No, ‘Human’ is unavailable on Netflix. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can look for the medical drama on some other platform, or they can instead watch other shows of the same genre like ‘Hospital Playlist.’

Is Human on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime’s massive catalog does not include ‘Human.’ The series is also not accessible as on-demand content on the platform. Therefore, Prime subscribers can alternatively stream ‘House.’

Is Human on Hostar+?

‘Human’ is a Hotstar+ special series and is therefore exclusively available on the platform. So, if you wish to watch the medical drama show, then you must have a subscription to the streamer. People who already have one can access all the episodes here.

Where to Watch Human Online?

Since ‘Human’ is exclusively streaming on Hotstar+, it is currently inaccessible on any other platform. As far as its future availability on VOD platforms is concerned, it seems highly unlikely that the show will be accessible for rent/purchase even in the future.

How to Stream Human for Free?

Hotstar+ no longer offers a free trial for first-time subscribers. However, different mobile operators come with a number of trial offers for their providers from time to time. Customers can use any one of them to watch the series free of charge. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

