Is Hunt Her, Kill Her on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ (originally titled ‘Night Shift’) is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a new night shift janitor whose first night on duty turns out to be nightmarish as she gets chased inside the factory by a group of bloodthirsty masked killers. Directed by Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, the thriller film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Natalie Terrazzino, JC Oakley III, Larry Bunton, Philip Zimny, and Trevor Tucker.

Upon its premiere, the movie opened to mostly favorable reviews by critics as they all praised the engaging and nail-biting storyline that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. If you find this intense thriller enticing already, you must be excited to know more about it. Well, in that case, we have you covered!

What is Hunt Her, Kill Her About?

The narrative follows Karen, a newly appointed night shift janitor at a factory, who happens to be working alone on her first night. The typical and peaceful evening soon becomes a fight for survival for her as the factory gets intruded on by some masked killers. As they plan to slaughter her, Karen must be clever and use her instincts to survive their deadly attacks. Do you wish to find out if she lives to see another day? For that, you will have to watch the film yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Hunt Her, Kill Her on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed because ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ is unavailable on the platform. Instead, you can turn to riveting alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Hush‘ and ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’

Is Hunt Her, Kill Her on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ in its extensive content catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives the streamer offers, including ‘Halloween Kills‘ and ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D.’

Is Hunt Her, Kill Her on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar thriller movies that the streamer houses, like ‘Treehouse‘ and ‘Held.’

Is Hunt Her, Kill Her on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers may have to look for ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ elsewhere as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can appease your hunger for horror thrillers by turning to movies along similar lines, such as ‘The Unravelling‘ and ‘After Party.’

Where to Watch Hunt Her, Kill Her Online?

‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ has been released exclusively in theaters, so there is currently no option to watch the Natalie Terrazzino starrer online, whether by streaming or purchasing. Although if you wish to get an immersive viewing experience, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Hunt Her, Kill Her For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ is unavailable on any digital platform. This means that right now, there is no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is wait for it to land on any online platform offering a free trial to its new users. That said, it is a humble request to all our readers that they pay for the content they wish to consume and support the cinematic arts rather than turn to unethical means.

