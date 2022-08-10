Is I Am Groot on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime?

Based on the Marvel Comics character named Groot, ‘I Am Groot’ is an animated superhero series of shorts created by Kirsten Lepore. A part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the animated series stars a couple of Holywood heavyweights as the voice cast members, including Vin Diesel as Baby Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. If you are a fan of Marvel movies and shows and Groot, you must be eager to learn more about the animated series, including where you can watch it. Well, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

What is I Am Groot About?

The series features several characters, new and unusual, from the MCU while Baby Groot sets off on a set of adventures of his own that get him into all sorts of trouble. It is set between the events of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and the mid-credit scenes of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’ Now that you are interested in watching the show yourself, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is I Am Groot on Netflix?

No, ‘I Am Groot’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. However, there are plenty of other similar shows on the streaming giant that you may enjoy. We recommend you watch ‘Maya and the Three‘ and ‘The Last Kids on Earth.’

Is I Am Groot on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed as ‘I Am Groot’ is not included in the platform’s extensive library of content. But don’t let it stop you from watching other alternatives that are available on the streamer, such as ‘Sonic Boom‘ and ‘Teen Titans Go!.’

Is I Am Groot on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will need to look for ‘I Am Groot’ on other platforms as the superhero series is not available on the streaming giant. Alternatively, you can turn to similar shows that the streamer houses, including ‘Max Steel: The Wrath of Makino‘ and ‘Cosmic Quantum Ray Series.’

Is I Am Groot on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘I Am Groot’ is not a part of HBO Max’s massive catalog. However, you can make the most of your subscription by tuning into other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Justice League‘ and ‘Superman: The Animated Series.’

Is I Am Groot on Disney+?

We have good news for Disney+ subscribers! Yes, ‘I Am Groot’ is available for streaming on Disney+’s official website; you can catch all the episodes by heading here!

Where to Watch I Am Groot Online?

Apart from Disney+, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘I Am Groot’ online, be it streaming or purchasing. Thus, if you really wish to catch the animated superhero series, we suggest you subscribe to the said streaming platform and follow Baby Groot in his adventures.

How to Stream I Am Groot For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ provides free access to its content for the first seven days to new subscribers. This simply means that you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘I Am Groot’ for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions instead of using shady means to get access to the content they wish to consume.

Read More: Best Marvel TV Series on Hulu