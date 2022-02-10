Is I Want You Back on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Jason Orley, ‘I Want You Back’ is a romantic comedy movie about two ill-fated individuals, Peter and Emma, who team up to fix their respective love lives. These two 30-somethings struggle to deal with their failed relationships which is why they attempt to win their exes back by all means. It stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, and other impressive actors who make the intriguing characters come alive. Now, if you’re eager to watch the movie online, we’d like to share with you all the streaming options available!

What Is I Want You Back About?

The movie opens with Peter and Emma parting ways with their respective partners on the same day. So they meet up at the stairwell of their shared office and devise a strategy to get their exes back. Emma cooks up a plan that involves her volunteering at the middle school where Anne, Peter’s ex, is a teacher. She wants to distract Anne’s new drama teacher boyfriend, Logan, during the production of his new drama. On the other hand, Peter begins to work out with Emma’s gym trainer ex Noah hoping to remind him of his feelings for Emma. However, things do not go as planned. Here is how you can watch this movie online!

Is I Want You Back on Netflix?

‘I Want You Back’ is not available for streaming on Netflix as of now. However, there are countless alternatives you can choose from; one of them is ‘Marriage Story,’ a tale of a beautiful marriage gradually falling apart.

Is I Want You Back on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, ‘I Want You Back’ is an Amazon original movie that can be accessed on the platform here.

Is I Want You Back on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘I Want You Back’ is not a part of Hulu’s current offerings, which means you might have to look for other options. We recommend you watch a similar film titled ‘A Nice Girl Like You’ available on the platform here.

Is I Want You Back on HBO Max?

‘I Want You Back’ cannot be viewed on HBO Max, although you can browse through alternatives such as ‘Shoot the Moon,’ a movie about a marriage that ends due to infidelity and lust.

Where to Watch I Want You Back Online?

‘I Want You Back’ is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, besides watching it on the platform, there are no other options available as of now.

How to Stream I Want You Back for Free?

Considering its limited availability online, you will not be able to access ‘I Want You Back’ free of cost. Moreover, we advise our readers against using illegal methods to stream content online. Acquiring a membership to the desired streaming platform is a more appropriate way to watch your favorite movie or TV show.

