Is Infinity Pool on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Infinity Pool’ is a science fiction thriller movie that revolves around a couple on vacation at a luxurious resort but soon, they realize that the aesthetics of the resort grounds conceal the horror associated with the place. Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the mystery film features Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, Mia Goth, and Jalil Lespert, in intense roles.

Upon its premiere, the thriller movie opened to mostly positive reviews with many critics praising the unique story and onscreen performances of the cast members. So, after hearing about the movie’s quality, it is natural for you to want to know more about this film, including where you can watch it. Well, you are in luck because we have gathered all the details that you might require!

What is Infinity Pool About?

Set on the fictional island of La Tolqa, the narrative follows James and Em Foster, a couple who earn an all-inclusive beach vacation at a luxurious resort on the island. What starts as a relaxing time away from home turns into a nightmare when they are greeted and guided by a mysterious woman named Gabi Bauer who recommends the couple explore the surrounding areas.

Taking her advice, James and Em spend some quality time at scenic sites only to get involved in a tragic accident later at night. This leads to them discovering all about the hedonistic and violent culture of the island. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the sci-fi horror film!

Is Infinity Pool on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Infinity Pool’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. But you shouldn’t let it disappoint you too much because there are plenty of other alternatives you can check out on the streaming giant, such as ‘His House.’

Is Infinity Pool on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers will need to look for ‘Infinity Pool’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streamer. Instead, you can turn to similar science fiction thriller movies that Disney+ offers, such as ‘The New Mutants.’

Is Infinity Pool on HBO Max?

No, ‘Infinity Pool’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive platform. However, the streamer more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘The One I Love‘ and ‘Green Room.’

Is Infinity Pool on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t include ‘Infinity Pool’ in its library of content. Alternatively, subscribers can instead tune into similar thrillers on the streamer, including ‘Crimes of the Future‘ and ‘The Immaculate Room.’

Is Infinity Pool on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers are likely to be disappointed to know that ‘Infinity Pool’ is not available on the streaming giant. However, you can still make good use of your subscription by checking out other alternatives, such as ‘Come to Daddy‘ and ‘Black Bear.’

Where to Watch Infinity Pool Online?

‘Infinity Pool’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that as of writing, you don’t have the option to watch the sci-fi movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you don’t want to wait and catch all the action on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Infinity Pool For Free?

Since ‘Infinity Pool’ is not available on any of the digital platforms as of now, there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal and unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Infinity Pool Filmed?