Is Insecure on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, and Natasha Rothwell, ‘Insecure’ is a comedy-drama show that is loosely based on the web series titled ‘Awkward Black Girl.’ It revolves around two women of color in their late 20s who navigate careers and relationships in the City of Angels. The duo offers viewers an insight into the typical contemporary social and racial issues by putting the deuteragonist through a plethora of unexpected experiences to capture the black female experience in its entirety. If you like comedy shows that have a social message, then look no further, ‘Insecure’ is the series you all should be watching. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Insecure About?

Issa and Molly have known each other since they attended Stanford together, and over the years, they have grown so close to one another that they are literally inseparable now. After they graduated and embraced the real world, the deuteragonists faced unexpected challenges, some of which were rooted in their African American identity and gender. Now Issa works at a non-profit organization to help students of color, while Molly is a sought-after corporate attorney who has everything figured out in life except for her dating woes. In their late 20s, the duo finds themselves navigating careers and relationships in Los Angeles.

As the story unfolds, they face complicated internal conflicts and the huge learning curve that life typically throws at the 20 something-year-olds. The two friends provide each other the much-needed emotional and moral support as they deal with the typical trials and tribulations that most African American women go through in their lives. The comical yet inspiring journey of Issa and Molly is a must-much. It may not be relatable for everyone, but the strong social message it sends is crucial to instill greater tolerance in the contemporary world.

Is Insecure on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to check for the dramedy series on some other platform since the streaming giant currently does not have it in its catalog, and it is highly unlikely that ‘Insecure’ will be available on the streamer even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Atypical‘ or ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Is Insecure on Hulu?

‘Insecure’ is available for live streaming on Hulu + Live TV. However, people with a basic subscription should not get disappointed. They can access the series here with the HBO Max add-on.

Is Insecure on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include the comedy-drama series. But the show is available for rent/purchase on the platform. You can purchase each episode for $2.99 or an entire season for $19.99 here.

Is Insecure on HBO Max?

People with an HBO Max subscription are in luck. ‘Insecure’ is available on the platform, and you can head here to watch the latest episodes.

Where to Watch Insecure Online?

‘Insecure’ is accessible for live streaming on platforms like YouTubeTV and DirecTV. People who wish to rent/purchase the previous installment and check for the availability of the last season can head to Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. Streaming services like Spectrum, AppleTV, and Xfinity also have the show in their catalog.

How to Stream Insecure for Free?

Platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV (occasionally 14 days) all offer a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Cord-cutters can use the offer to watch the dramedy series for free. However, we recommend our readers to stream their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

